Borne of Wrath and Greed Update available!

We want to start off by thanking everyone who has played Eldritch Exterminators so far! This game is a labor of love for us, and we are excited to see it in the players’ hands now.
As our first major update, we wanted to make this a special one, and are bringing in a boatload of hotfixes and new content. Our tech-monkey Dylan has been typing away in his dungeon to bring us these new enhancements to the game. We are at 3 pages worth of patch notes, with the biggest additions being a new weapon, Adira’s Wrath, a burst rifle focused around critical hit chance, and its custom soul that can convert any weapon into a 2-round burst. Two new enemies, each with their own unique abilities and mechanics.
Alongside the above are steam achievements, a rework to the trinket collection system, and a variety of balance changes.
For our next major patch, we are working on adding in controller support, 2 new Blast-themed weapons(WHAT COULD THEY BE!?), a full rework of abilities(more on this later), the Blast Artifact tree, shields, rituals, and runes.
Additions
- Added New Gun: Adiras’ Wrath
- Added New Soul: Soul of the Adiras
- Added a disable screen shake setting
- Added a hide damage numbers setting
- Added a new music track that plays during the ghost wave
- Added new key bindings for selecting artifact upgrades
- Added Steam Achievements
- Added 3 Boons (Burgeoning Fury, Gluttonous Haste, and Shrine Tender)
- Added 2 New Enemies
- Added New Artifact Type: Harmony
- Added 1 Harmony Artifact
- Added a F3 Performance Monitor
Trinket Rework
- Trinkets are now random drops from enemies
- Added Ability Power Trinket
- There is a 1% chance for Trinkets to drop
- Soul of Trinket Master: Trinket Chance 500% -> 300%
- Runic Apprentice Artifact: Trinket Chance 100% -> 200%
- Astral Trinkets: Now gives 3% Trinket Chance for every Trinket up to 300%
- Removed Trinkets from the Artifact Card Pool
Harrath’s Peace Rework
- Fan Fire now shoots 6 projectiles rather than 8
- Ability Power now affects Damage rather than projectile count for Fan Fire
- Fan Fire: Cooldown 9 -> 8 seconds
- Health is no longer locked to 6, so health meta-progression affects Harrath’s Peace
- Health Regen affects kills needed to heal, so health regen meta-progression affects Harrath’s Peace
- Fixed Harrath’s Peace not banishing Regen Tagged Artifacts & Boons
Balance
- Default Max Fire Rate 2000 RPM -> 1200 RPM
- Madruger: Base Fire Rate: 480 RPM -> 540 RPM
- Madruger: Projectile Size: 3 -> 2
- Ghost Enemy: Health 38 -> 36
- Ghost Speed: 12 -> 20 -> 18
- Ordinal Fury: Damage 25% -> 30%
- Ordinal Fury: Fire Rate -6% -> -10%
- Soul of the Duplicant: Enemy Health -25% -> -20%
- Blazing Torrent: Fire Rate 20% -> 25%bl
- Frenetic Frenzy: Fire Rate 25% -> 35%
- Frenetic Frenzy: Max Fire Rate 1000 RPM -> 400 RPM
- Chaotic Frenzy: Fire Rate 6% -> 10%
- Umbral Ordnance: Damage 2 -> 3
- Soul of the Anchored: Soul Worth 15% -> 0%
- Soul of the Anchored: Knockback 0% -> 15%
- Soul of the Anchored: Ability Cooldown 0% -> 15%
- Soul of the Anchored: Health Regen Speed 0% -> 15%
- Soul of the Berserker: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
- Soul of the Berserker: Damage 0% -> 20%
- Soul of the Cathilan: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
- Soul of the Cathilan: Damage 20% -> 60%
- Soul of the Cathilan: Max Damage 2 -> 4
- Soul of the Collector: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
- Soul of the Cathilan: Pickup Range 80% -> 100%
- Soul of the Cathilan: Objective Pickup Range 30% -> 40%
- Soul of the Harrath: Soul worth 10% -> 0%
- Soul of the Harrath: Damage after dash 20% -> 35%
- Soul of the Harrath: Damage after dash 20% -> 35%
- Soul of the Madman: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
- Soul of the Madman: Bounce 1 -> 2
- Soul of the Madman: Fire Rate 0% -> 30%
- Soul of the Pacifist: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
- Soul of the Pacifist: Max Health 0 -> 6
- Soul of the Phantom: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
- Soul of the Phantom: Piercing 1 -> 2
- Soul of the Phantom: Damage on Enemy Pierced 10% -> 20%
- Soul of the Trinket Master: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
- Soul of the Victor: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
- Soul of the Victor: 5% Soul Worth on Boss Kill -> -5% Enemy Health on Boss Kill
- Soul of the Dretch: Removed the fire rate effect
- Soul of the Dretch: Ability Cooldown: -100% -> -75%
- Ritual Site: Enemy Weight Threshold: 65 -> 75
- Ritual Site: Capture Time -> 10 -> 12 seconds
- Slime King Crown: Capture Time -> 5 -> 6 seconds
- Sime Pile: Capture Time -> 5 -> 6 seconds
- Bomb Map Objective: Capture Time 6 -> 12 seconds
- Map Objective: Capture Radius 350 -> 320
- All Guns: Dash Duration: 0.2 - 0.35 -> 0.35
- All Guns: Dash Cooldown 1 - 5 -> 4
- All Guns: Dash Speed: 2 - 4 -> 4
- Fire Sprite: Fire Rate: 10 RPM -> 8 RPM
- Hammer Slime: Speed: 26 -> 32
- Hammer Slime: Piercing Resistance: 0 > 1
- Hammer Slime: Bounce Resistance: 0 > 1
- Bomb Map Objective: Base Damage 80 -> 120
- Enemy Bullet Speed: 140 -> 125
- Splinter Artifact: Rariety Eldritch -> Eerie
- Eldritch Cascade Artifact: On Damage Dealt -> On Pierce
- Eldritch Cascade Artifact: Damage 34% -> 25%
Changes
- Thorny Breach now banishes Dash Tagged Upgrades
- Changed Ghost Wave to spawn more ghosts over a longer period of time
- Bombs now scale damage over time
- Lowered the visual rotational recoil on all guns
- Add a bit of randomization to the visual rotational recoil
- Rerolling should now give new results unless there are artifacts to reroll the existing
- Map Objective spawns are based on enemy weight rather than amount
- Madrugar needs 800 RPM to unlock rather than 1200 RPM
- The window in window mode is now re-sizeable
- Slime Quintet spawns small blobs from the sides of the screen rather than close by
- Slime Quintet no longer spawns small blobs when dying
- Adjusted the enemy spawn rate curve to allow for some breathing dips
- The color of the souls is now more Vibrant
- Small blobs now start with 30% of their speed and scale up over time
- Fire Sprites projectiles now start with 25% of their speed and scale up over time
- Smoothed the transition between music
- When auto-fire is enabled, pressing the left mouse will stop firing
- Re-named “Projectile Amount” to “Projectile Count”
- Re-named "Forbidden Magnification" to “Dark Amplification”
- Re-named “Sanguineous Draught” to “Crimson Draught”
- Re-named “Enigmatic Empowerment” to “Enigmatic Might”
- Re-named “Extra Dash” to “Furious Haste”
- Redesigned the UI of the upgrade cards
- Adjusted transparency of the trees
- Snipe now shoots the closest enemy to the Crosshair rather than the highest-health
- Changed the pitch of soul collection based on the number of souls to the next level
- While Dashing can no longer shoot or use passive abilities
- Hammer Slime now moves slower the closer it gets to the player
- The health bar now changes color as the less health there is
- Changed Ghost movement style to a closing strafe
- End round screen now shows time survived and kills
- Violent Delights turns On Critical Hit artifacts into On Ability Cast
- Bomb Map Objective now disappears after 28 seconds of inactivity
- Slightly increased the duration of Knockback’s effect on enemies
- Knockback on damage taken and taking map objectives now scales with Knockback Strength
- Ability Power and Cooldown now say what they affect.
Performance
- Optimized Souls and Trees
- Magnets should no longer cause a large frame drop
- Bombs should no longer cause a large frame drop
- Eldritch Burst and Thorny Breach should no longer cause a large frame drop
- Increased the loading speed of some scenes
- Optimized various parts of the code
Fixes
- Fixed a CTD when getting a Curse
- Fixed a potential CTD when changing scenes
- Fixed an incorrect coloring of one of the gun
- Fixed a rare issue with banishing that didn’t banish the target artifacts
- Fixed some curses not getting banished, when they should
- Fixed Dash and Speed tags having the same color
- Fixed Fire Rate was giving way more Fire Rate than intended
- Fixed Bosses sometimes do not spawn when they should
- Fixed an issue where way more things were being loaded than they should
- Fixed Slime Quintet not spawning as many small blobs as it should
- Fixed an interaction between Esoteric Grace and Eldritchmar Balance not working correctly
- Fixed souls displaying on top of enemies
- Fixed Soul of the Anchored not giving pickup range
- Fixed soul of the Goruk having incorrect buff timeout
- Fixed Focused Fire giving the wrong amount of Critical Chance
- Fixed a small visual issue with the Pause Menu
- Fixed a typo with Soul of the Damned Revelation
- Fixed an issue with Harrath’s Peace where the health bar is not updating correctly
- Fixed bounce not bouncing correctly when bouncing off of map obstacles.
- Fixed it being possible to get Ability Cooldown into the negative numbers
- Fixed getting the Coil Speed of the Railgun to a point where the coils stop
- Fixed Railgun coils doing more damage than they should
- Fixed Nova not having the correct rotation
Changed files in this update