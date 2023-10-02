Borne of Wrath and Greed Update available!

We want to start off by thanking everyone who has played Eldritch Exterminators so far! This game is a labor of love for us, and we are excited to see it in the players’ hands now.

As our first major update, we wanted to make this a special one, and are bringing in a boatload of hotfixes and new content. Our tech-monkey Dylan has been typing away in his dungeon to bring us these new enhancements to the game. We are at 3 pages worth of patch notes, with the biggest additions being a new weapon, Adira’s Wrath, a burst rifle focused around critical hit chance, and its custom soul that can convert any weapon into a 2-round burst. Two new enemies, each with their own unique abilities and mechanics.

Alongside the above are steam achievements, a rework to the trinket collection system, and a variety of balance changes.

For our next major patch, we are working on adding in controller support, 2 new Blast-themed weapons(WHAT COULD THEY BE!?), a full rework of abilities(more on this later), the Blast Artifact tree, shields, rituals, and runes.

Additions

Added New Gun: Adiras’ Wrath

Added New Soul: Soul of the Adiras

Added a disable screen shake setting

Added a hide damage numbers setting

Added a new music track that plays during the ghost wave

Added new key bindings for selecting artifact upgrades

Added Steam Achievements

Added 3 Boons (Burgeoning Fury, Gluttonous Haste, and Shrine Tender)

Added 2 New Enemies

Added New Artifact Type: Harmony

Added 1 Harmony Artifact

Added a F3 Performance Monitor

Trinket Rework

Trinkets are now random drops from enemies

Added Ability Power Trinket

There is a 1% chance for Trinkets to drop

Soul of Trinket Master: Trinket Chance 500% -> 300%

Runic Apprentice Artifact: Trinket Chance 100% -> 200%

Astral Trinkets: Now gives 3% Trinket Chance for every Trinket up to 300%

Removed Trinkets from the Artifact Card Pool

Harrath’s Peace Rework

Fan Fire now shoots 6 projectiles rather than 8

Ability Power now affects Damage rather than projectile count for Fan Fire

Fan Fire: Cooldown 9 -> 8 seconds

Health is no longer locked to 6, so health meta-progression affects Harrath’s Peace

Health Regen affects kills needed to heal, so health regen meta-progression affects Harrath’s Peace

Fixed Harrath’s Peace not banishing Regen Tagged Artifacts & Boons

Balance

Default Max Fire Rate 2000 RPM -> 1200 RPM

Madruger: Base Fire Rate: 480 RPM -> 540 RPM

Madruger: Projectile Size: 3 -> 2

Ghost Enemy: Health 38 -> 36

Ghost Speed: 12 -> 20 -> 18

Ordinal Fury: Damage 25% -> 30%

Ordinal Fury: Fire Rate -6% -> -10%

Soul of the Duplicant: Enemy Health -25% -> -20%

Blazing Torrent: Fire Rate 20% -> 25%bl

Frenetic Frenzy: Fire Rate 25% -> 35%

Frenetic Frenzy: Max Fire Rate 1000 RPM -> 400 RPM

Chaotic Frenzy: Fire Rate 6% -> 10%

Umbral Ordnance: Damage 2 -> 3

Soul of the Anchored: Soul Worth 15% -> 0%

Soul of the Anchored: Knockback 0% -> 15%

Soul of the Anchored: Ability Cooldown 0% -> 15%

Soul of the Anchored: Health Regen Speed 0% -> 15%

Soul of the Berserker: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%

Soul of the Berserker: Damage 0% -> 20%

Soul of the Cathilan: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%

Soul of the Cathilan: Damage 20% -> 60%

Soul of the Cathilan: Max Damage 2 -> 4

Soul of the Collector: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%

Soul of the Cathilan: Pickup Range 80% -> 100%

Soul of the Cathilan: Objective Pickup Range 30% -> 40%

Soul of the Harrath: Soul worth 10% -> 0%

Soul of the Harrath: Damage after dash 20% -> 35%

Soul of the Harrath: Damage after dash 20% -> 35%

Soul of the Madman: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%

Soul of the Madman: Bounce 1 -> 2

Soul of the Madman: Fire Rate 0% -> 30%

Soul of the Pacifist: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%

Soul of the Pacifist: Max Health 0 -> 6

Soul of the Phantom: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%

Soul of the Phantom: Piercing 1 -> 2

Soul of the Phantom: Damage on Enemy Pierced 10% -> 20%

Soul of the Trinket Master: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%

Soul of the Victor: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%

Soul of the Victor: 5% Soul Worth on Boss Kill -> -5% Enemy Health on Boss Kill

Soul of the Dretch: Removed the fire rate effect

Soul of the Dretch: Ability Cooldown: -100% -> -75%

Ritual Site: Enemy Weight Threshold: 65 -> 75

Ritual Site: Capture Time -> 10 -> 12 seconds

Slime King Crown: Capture Time -> 5 -> 6 seconds

Sime Pile: Capture Time -> 5 -> 6 seconds

Bomb Map Objective: Capture Time 6 -> 12 seconds

Map Objective: Capture Radius 350 -> 320

All Guns: Dash Duration: 0.2 - 0.35 -> 0.35

All Guns: Dash Cooldown 1 - 5 -> 4

All Guns: Dash Speed: 2 - 4 -> 4

Fire Sprite: Fire Rate: 10 RPM -> 8 RPM

Hammer Slime: Speed: 26 -> 32

Hammer Slime: Piercing Resistance: 0 > 1

Hammer Slime: Bounce Resistance: 0 > 1

Bomb Map Objective: Base Damage 80 -> 120

Enemy Bullet Speed: 140 -> 125

Splinter Artifact: Rariety Eldritch -> Eerie

Eldritch Cascade Artifact: On Damage Dealt -> On Pierce

Eldritch Cascade Artifact: Damage 34% -> 25%

Changes

Thorny Breach now banishes Dash Tagged Upgrades

Changed Ghost Wave to spawn more ghosts over a longer period of time

Bombs now scale damage over time

Lowered the visual rotational recoil on all guns

Add a bit of randomization to the visual rotational recoil

Rerolling should now give new results unless there are artifacts to reroll the existing

Map Objective spawns are based on enemy weight rather than amount

Madrugar needs 800 RPM to unlock rather than 1200 RPM

The window in window mode is now re-sizeable

Slime Quintet spawns small blobs from the sides of the screen rather than close by

Slime Quintet no longer spawns small blobs when dying

Adjusted the enemy spawn rate curve to allow for some breathing dips

The color of the souls is now more Vibrant

Small blobs now start with 30% of their speed and scale up over time

Fire Sprites projectiles now start with 25% of their speed and scale up over time

Smoothed the transition between music

When auto-fire is enabled, pressing the left mouse will stop firing

Re-named “Projectile Amount” to “Projectile Count”

Re-named "Forbidden Magnification" to “Dark Amplification”

Re-named “Sanguineous Draught” to “Crimson Draught”

Re-named “Enigmatic Empowerment” to “Enigmatic Might”

Re-named “Extra Dash” to “Furious Haste”

Redesigned the UI of the upgrade cards

Adjusted transparency of the trees

Snipe now shoots the closest enemy to the Crosshair rather than the highest-health

Changed the pitch of soul collection based on the number of souls to the next level

While Dashing can no longer shoot or use passive abilities

Hammer Slime now moves slower the closer it gets to the player

The health bar now changes color as the less health there is

Changed Ghost movement style to a closing strafe

End round screen now shows time survived and kills

Violent Delights turns On Critical Hit artifacts into On Ability Cast

Bomb Map Objective now disappears after 28 seconds of inactivity

Slightly increased the duration of Knockback’s effect on enemies

Knockback on damage taken and taking map objectives now scales with Knockback Strength

Ability Power and Cooldown now say what they affect.

Performance

Optimized Souls and Trees

Magnets should no longer cause a large frame drop

Bombs should no longer cause a large frame drop

Eldritch Burst and Thorny Breach should no longer cause a large frame drop

Increased the loading speed of some scenes

Optimized various parts of the code

