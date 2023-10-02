 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eldritch Exterminators update for 2 October 2023

Borne of Wrath and Greed Update available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12336329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We want to start off by thanking everyone who has played Eldritch Exterminators so far! This game is a labor of love for us, and we are excited to see it in the players’ hands now.

As our first major update, we wanted to make this a special one, and are bringing in a boatload of hotfixes and new content. Our tech-monkey Dylan has been typing away in his dungeon to bring us these new enhancements to the game. We are at 3 pages worth of patch notes, with the biggest additions being a new weapon, Adira’s Wrath, a burst rifle focused around critical hit chance, and its custom soul that can convert any weapon into a 2-round burst. Two new enemies, each with their own unique abilities and mechanics.

Alongside the above are steam achievements, a rework to the trinket collection system, and a variety of balance changes.

For our next major patch, we are working on adding in controller support, 2 new Blast-themed weapons(WHAT COULD THEY BE!?), a full rework of abilities(more on this later), the Blast Artifact tree, shields, rituals, and runes.

Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/QvJMb2G

Additions

  • Added New Gun: Adiras’ Wrath
  • Added New Soul: Soul of the Adiras
  • Added a disable screen shake setting
  • Added a hide damage numbers setting
  • Added a new music track that plays during the ghost wave
  • Added new key bindings for selecting artifact upgrades
  • Added Steam Achievements
  • Added 3 Boons (Burgeoning Fury, Gluttonous Haste, and Shrine Tender)
  • Added 2 New Enemies
  • Added New Artifact Type: Harmony
  • Added 1 Harmony Artifact
  • Added a F3 Performance Monitor

Trinket Rework

  • Trinkets are now random drops from enemies
  • Added Ability Power Trinket
  • There is a 1% chance for Trinkets to drop
  • Soul of Trinket Master: Trinket Chance 500% -> 300%
  • Runic Apprentice Artifact: Trinket Chance 100% -> 200%
  • Astral Trinkets: Now gives 3% Trinket Chance for every Trinket up to 300%
  • Removed Trinkets from the Artifact Card Pool

Harrath’s Peace Rework

  • Fan Fire now shoots 6 projectiles rather than 8
  • Ability Power now affects Damage rather than projectile count for Fan Fire
  • Fan Fire: Cooldown 9 -> 8 seconds
  • Health is no longer locked to 6, so health meta-progression affects Harrath’s Peace
  • Health Regen affects kills needed to heal, so health regen meta-progression affects Harrath’s Peace
  • Fixed Harrath’s Peace not banishing Regen Tagged Artifacts & Boons

Balance

  • Default Max Fire Rate 2000 RPM -> 1200 RPM
  • Madruger: Base Fire Rate: 480 RPM -> 540 RPM
  • Madruger: Projectile Size: 3 -> 2
  • Ghost Enemy: Health 38 -> 36
  • Ghost Speed: 12 -> 20 -> 18
  • Ordinal Fury: Damage 25% -> 30%
  • Ordinal Fury: Fire Rate -6% -> -10%
  • Soul of the Duplicant: Enemy Health -25% -> -20%
  • Blazing Torrent: Fire Rate 20% -> 25%bl
  • Frenetic Frenzy: Fire Rate 25% -> 35%
  • Frenetic Frenzy: Max Fire Rate 1000 RPM -> 400 RPM
  • Chaotic Frenzy: Fire Rate 6% -> 10%
  • Umbral Ordnance: Damage 2 -> 3
  • Soul of the Anchored: Soul Worth 15% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Anchored: Knockback 0% -> 15%
  • Soul of the Anchored: Ability Cooldown 0% -> 15%
  • Soul of the Anchored: Health Regen Speed 0% -> 15%
  • Soul of the Berserker: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Berserker: Damage 0% -> 20%
  • Soul of the Cathilan: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Cathilan: Damage 20% -> 60%
  • Soul of the Cathilan: Max Damage 2 -> 4
  • Soul of the Collector: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Cathilan: Pickup Range 80% -> 100%
  • Soul of the Cathilan: Objective Pickup Range 30% -> 40%
  • Soul of the Harrath: Soul worth 10% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Harrath: Damage after dash 20% -> 35%
  • Soul of the Harrath: Damage after dash 20% -> 35%
  • Soul of the Madman: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Madman: Bounce 1 -> 2
  • Soul of the Madman: Fire Rate 0% -> 30%
  • Soul of the Pacifist: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Pacifist: Max Health 0 -> 6
  • Soul of the Phantom: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Phantom: Piercing 1 -> 2
  • Soul of the Phantom: Damage on Enemy Pierced 10% -> 20%
  • Soul of the Trinket Master: Soul Worth 20% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Victor: Soul Worth 10% -> 0%
  • Soul of the Victor: 5% Soul Worth on Boss Kill -> -5% Enemy Health on Boss Kill
  • Soul of the Dretch: Removed the fire rate effect
  • Soul of the Dretch: Ability Cooldown: -100% -> -75%
  • Ritual Site: Enemy Weight Threshold: 65 -> 75
  • Ritual Site: Capture Time -> 10 -> 12 seconds
  • Slime King Crown: Capture Time -> 5 -> 6 seconds
  • Sime Pile: Capture Time -> 5 -> 6 seconds
  • Bomb Map Objective: Capture Time 6 -> 12 seconds
  • Map Objective: Capture Radius 350 -> 320
  • All Guns: Dash Duration: 0.2 - 0.35 -> 0.35
  • All Guns: Dash Cooldown 1 - 5 -> 4
  • All Guns: Dash Speed: 2 - 4 -> 4
  • Fire Sprite: Fire Rate: 10 RPM -> 8 RPM
  • Hammer Slime: Speed: 26 -> 32
  • Hammer Slime: Piercing Resistance: 0 > 1
  • Hammer Slime: Bounce Resistance: 0 > 1
  • Bomb Map Objective: Base Damage 80 -> 120
  • Enemy Bullet Speed: 140 -> 125
  • Splinter Artifact: Rariety Eldritch -> Eerie
  • Eldritch Cascade Artifact: On Damage Dealt -> On Pierce
  • Eldritch Cascade Artifact: Damage 34% -> 25%

Changes

  • Thorny Breach now banishes Dash Tagged Upgrades
  • Changed Ghost Wave to spawn more ghosts over a longer period of time
  • Bombs now scale damage over time
  • Lowered the visual rotational recoil on all guns
  • Add a bit of randomization to the visual rotational recoil
  • Rerolling should now give new results unless there are artifacts to reroll the existing
  • Map Objective spawns are based on enemy weight rather than amount
  • Madrugar needs 800 RPM to unlock rather than 1200 RPM
  • The window in window mode is now re-sizeable
  • Slime Quintet spawns small blobs from the sides of the screen rather than close by
  • Slime Quintet no longer spawns small blobs when dying
  • Adjusted the enemy spawn rate curve to allow for some breathing dips
  • The color of the souls is now more Vibrant
  • Small blobs now start with 30% of their speed and scale up over time
  • Fire Sprites projectiles now start with 25% of their speed and scale up over time
  • Smoothed the transition between music
  • When auto-fire is enabled, pressing the left mouse will stop firing
  • Re-named “Projectile Amount” to “Projectile Count”
  • Re-named "Forbidden Magnification" to “Dark Amplification”
  • Re-named “Sanguineous Draught” to “Crimson Draught”
  • Re-named “Enigmatic Empowerment” to “Enigmatic Might”
  • Re-named “Extra Dash” to “Furious Haste”
  • Redesigned the UI of the upgrade cards
  • Adjusted transparency of the trees
  • Snipe now shoots the closest enemy to the Crosshair rather than the highest-health
  • Changed the pitch of soul collection based on the number of souls to the next level
  • While Dashing can no longer shoot or use passive abilities
  • Hammer Slime now moves slower the closer it gets to the player
  • The health bar now changes color as the less health there is
  • Changed Ghost movement style to a closing strafe
  • End round screen now shows time survived and kills
  • Violent Delights turns On Critical Hit artifacts into On Ability Cast
  • Bomb Map Objective now disappears after 28 seconds of inactivity
  • Slightly increased the duration of Knockback’s effect on enemies
  • Knockback on damage taken and taking map objectives now scales with Knockback Strength
  • Ability Power and Cooldown now say what they affect.

Performance

  • Optimized Souls and Trees
  • Magnets should no longer cause a large frame drop
  • Bombs should no longer cause a large frame drop
  • Eldritch Burst and Thorny Breach should no longer cause a large frame drop
  • Increased the loading speed of some scenes
  • Optimized various parts of the code

Fixes

  • Fixed a CTD when getting a Curse
  • Fixed a potential CTD when changing scenes
  • Fixed an incorrect coloring of one of the gun
  • Fixed a rare issue with banishing that didn’t banish the target artifacts
  • Fixed some curses not getting banished, when they should
  • Fixed Dash and Speed tags having the same color
  • Fixed Fire Rate was giving way more Fire Rate than intended
  • Fixed Bosses sometimes do not spawn when they should
  • Fixed an issue where way more things were being loaded than they should
  • Fixed Slime Quintet not spawning as many small blobs as it should
  • Fixed an interaction between Esoteric Grace and Eldritchmar Balance not working correctly
  • Fixed souls displaying on top of enemies
  • Fixed Soul of the Anchored not giving pickup range
  • Fixed soul of the Goruk having incorrect buff timeout
  • Fixed Focused Fire giving the wrong amount of Critical Chance
  • Fixed a small visual issue with the Pause Menu
  • Fixed a typo with Soul of the Damned Revelation
  • Fixed an issue with Harrath’s Peace where the health bar is not updating correctly
  • Fixed bounce not bouncing correctly when bouncing off of map obstacles.
  • Fixed it being possible to get Ability Cooldown into the negative numbers
  • Fixed getting the Coil Speed of the Railgun to a point where the coils stop
  • Fixed Railgun coils doing more damage than they should
  • Fixed Nova not having the correct rotation

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2493911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link