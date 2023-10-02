Labyrinthine Halloween 2023

Hello everyone!

It's the spooky season and once again, halloween cosmetics are spawning in Labyrinthine.

There's no new halloween cosmetics added this year yet, but you will still be able to collect the 20 cosmetics added in the previous two halloween events! The Event runs from the 1st of October until the 31st of October.

As with previous events, cosmetics have 50% chance to spawn in place of regular cosmetics in any non-hardcore case. We've also quadrupled the chance for rare cases to appear so make sure to use those rerolls to find as many as you can!

New this year, we're also changing how the events work so that they end +12 hours into the 1st day of the next month, allowing everyone to have their shot at grabbing last minute cosmetics.

What's that squealing noise?

We also have another Limited Time plushie featuring an iconic character, The Pigman!

He comes with his own detachable cleaver. After the purchase window closes, they will not be available again. If you are wanting one, best grab it as soon as possible! You can find him here: Labyrinthine Official Pigman Plushie

Struggling to find cosmetics? Need a particular one?

Make sure to join our discord here: Valko Game Studios Official Discord where you can find players trading cosmetics, grouping up and discussing everything Labyrinthine!

Happy Hunting!