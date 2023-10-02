 Skip to content

英雄黄昏 update for 2 October 2023

2023年10月2日 更新说明

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【更新说明】
1.将军令和神将令可以批量使用。
2.优化暂停操作，点击鼠标右键可以快速暂停/继续游戏。
3.通过拜访可以把系统家族社团中的亲朋武将拉入自己的社团。
4.修复师父无法拉拢的问题。
5.修正游戏中诸多文本错误。
6.优化其他细节，修复已知Bug。

目前还在做新内容，但工期较长，先把一些优化内容更了。祝大家节日快乐！
交流QQ群：607451655

