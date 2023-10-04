Release Date Announcement & Expeditions Update

Hello mercenaries! We're thrilled to announce that The Iron Oath is leaving Early Access and will be releasing on November 2nd, 2023.

We're excited for returning players to check out all the changes and additions we've made over the last year and a half, and to welcome in new players who have been waiting for the game's full release. The 1.0 release brings a conclusion to the main campaign, but that doesn't mean we're done with the game. There are still more stories to tell in the world of Caelum, and we're looking forward to continuing the journey with you!

We'd like to give a big shoutout to our Early Access community. Your feedback and support has been awesome and we can't thank you enough for helping shape the game into what it is today.

Price increase & last chance sale!

To celebrate the announcement, The Iron Oath is now 10% off until October 11th. This will be the last chance to get the game at a discount, as the price will be increasing to $25 (USD) when we fully release on November 2nd.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/699330/The_Iron_Oath/

Lastly, the Expeditions Update is now live on the main branch! Thanks to everyone who checked it out on the test branch over the last week. This update adds Named Gear that you can loot from bosses, and new content in the form of quests, overworld encounters, and company moments.

Patch Notes 0.8.008

New

Added a number of new quests (6 brand new, plus some "old" ones we realized weren't showing up)

Added new Company Moments (events where you converse with members of your company while traveling) and Overworld Encounters

Added Named Gear, which is an enhanced version of regular gear that has 2 random stat boosts applied to it (higher tier gear will have larger bonuses), and also comes pre-loaded with randomized enchantments. Named Gear will have a chance to drop from bosses at 2 Skull+, with a 100% chance from 5 Skull bosses.

Added a note during dialogue events to indicate when a character's personality trait has influenced them to say something

Added experimental support for controllers (still lots of work to be done). This can be enabled in options.json by setting ControllerEnabled: "true" (The file is found in C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Curious Panda Games\The Iron Oath)

Added additional Steam Deck support (it's now marked as 'Playable' on Steam. There's only a few issues left and we'll continue working on this in the future to get it fully Verified)

Codex now only shows entries for enemies that you have encountered (this isn't retroactive, so old saves will need to find enemies again to unlock their Codex entry).

When unlocking a Codex Entry, a graphic will show at the bottom of the screen (either during Dungeon Exploration or in the Expedition Summary, depending on the situation)

Bosses now drop more appropriate gear for the type of enemy defeated (eg. you can expect to find a Staff from a Deathlord, but they won't drop a Lute)

Buffed the values of many Enchantments and also made them more likely to be found in loot chests

Better pathfinding on the world map when traveling to and from dungeons

Added more dungeon locations in every county

Updated quests so the location of its associated dungeon is within the county you accepted it from (eg. If you accept a quest in a town, you can expect the dungeon to be relatively close by instead of on the other side of the region, unless the context of the quest dictates otherwise).

Significantly increased default travel speed on the world map (just the visuals of it, the number of days passing remains the same)

When 'City Events' change in a city, the available quest list will now update immediately so the quests are more relevant to the current situation

Updated the description of the buff icon when the Valkyrie uses Champions Order with the 'Unimpeded' upgrade

Added text to inform users on their turn when a character is Rooted (so they know why they can't move)

Adjusted the percentages of disarming Traps (tools are now a bit more potent, though a Picklock being present remains the biggest bonus)

When completing 'A Blacksmith's Request', he now can give any type of weapon instead of always giving a Polearm. Additionally, if you choose to sell him any spare iron you have, he will now inform you he can't pay full price but will increase your reputation with the city.

Added some falloff for ranking up the Mending stat (now aligns with other percentage-based stats)

Void Breach events now have a 100% chance to spawn in dungeons (on side paths) when there is a Void Breach 'city status' active in the area

Fixes

Fixed an issue when cycling through characters in the company management screens so it moves linearly through the list

Fixed various sound effect issues with breakable objects

Tooltips on the overworld HUD now show when you hover the icon (previously only showed when hovering the text/number)

Fixed a bug with the 'Camp Fortifications' upgrade where the Renown level requirements were incorrectly set

Fixed a bug where the Outlaw Deadeye was ignoring all Defense of their target (instead of only when the target has under 20%)

The Power Aura upgrade from the Pugilist's Battle Instinct now lasts for the same duration as the ability (It was only lasting 1 Round previously)

Fixed an issue with the 'Swell' upgrade for the Balladeer's Anthem of Warding ability that could cause targeting issues

Fixed an issue where some stats were not being calculated properly after ranking them up a lot

Fixed an issue that could cause a soft lock in combat when drawing custom movement routes on certain tilesets

Added a decimal place to the values of some attributes in the roster menu

Fixed an issue where the Company History screen could not be closed with 'Esc'

Camping no longer resets the Time Meter to 0 (we intended to remove this mechanic last update with the dungeon rework but it slipped through the cracks!)

Other various minor bug fixes

We hope you enjoy our final Early Access update! :)

-Curious Panda Games