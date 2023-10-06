Patchnotes - Oct 2023

- Fixed: Goblins flaming shots sometimes exploding at their feet
- Fixed: Banner context menu now correct
- Fixed: Steam no longer thinks under certain (rare) circumstances that you are running the demo when you are running the full version.
- Fixed: The maypole in the tutorial now actually gets taken down when the dialog says so.
- Small code change to make sure the "Demo" info in the main menu is always visible when you launch the demo, even if you have the full game
- Finetuning some difficulties in some levels
- Slightly improved a few texts and translations
Black Forest update for 6 October 2023
