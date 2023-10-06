 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 6 October 2023

Patchnotes - Oct 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12336238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Goblins flaming shots sometimes exploding at their feet
  • Fixed: Banner context menu now correct
  • Fixed: Steam no longer thinks under certain (rare) circumstances that you are running the demo when you are running the full version.
  • Fixed: The maypole in the tutorial now actually gets taken down when the dialog says so.
  • Small code change to make sure the "Demo" info in the main menu is always visible when you launch the demo, even if you have the full game
  • Finetuning some difficulties in some levels
  • Slightly improved a few texts and translations

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link