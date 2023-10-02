 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

西游幸存者 update for 2 October 2023

0.8259 版本更新 Bug修复 无尽模式完善

Share · View all patches · Build 12336226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.8259 版本更新 Bug修复 无尽模式完善

1、修复召唤打人不扣血Bug；

2、修复少部分玩家鼠标轴错位Bug;

3、无尽模式和娱乐模式，怪物基础数值降低；

4、地图四角各有一只蛋糕怪，击败蛋糕怪后时间缩短200分钟，但是提高一个世界等级，怪物强度会大幅度提升，最多把时间缩短至剩余60分钟（备注：无敌之前不要去刷蛋糕怪）

5、【帮助】菜单增加对无尽模式的说明；

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2450101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link