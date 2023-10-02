Update, Version 20231002

English
[Skill]"Take a Nap" now has a new icon.
[Skill]"Barking" now has a new icon.
[The Paddy Field]Changed the BGM used in the Paddy Field. (It's a new BGM.)
[Loot]Added an item drop list for scarecrows.
[Sayinas Island]New location: The House near the Paddy Field
[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a bed and a cooking device.
[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a kitchen area. (Need to pick a lock to enter.)
[Butterfly]After you visited The House near the Paddy Field once, you can now use Butterfly Wings to teleport to it from Sayinas outdoor areas.
[Butterfly]You can now use Butterfly Wings to teleport out from The House near the Paddy Field
Fixed a bug that causes some furniture owned by NPCs can be picked up by the player.
简体中文
【技能】【小睡一会】现在有了一个新的技能图标。
【技能】【汪汪汪】现在有了一个新的技能图标。
【水田】改变了水田内部区域的背景音乐。 （是新加入的一首BGM。）
【掉落物】为稻草人加入了物品掉落清单。
【萨伊纳斯】新地点：水田近家
【水田近家】加入了一张床和一个可以用来做料理的炊具。
【水田近家】加入了一个厨房区域。（需要开锁进入）
【蝴蝶】在到达过水田近家一次后，你可以用蝴蝶之翼从萨伊纳斯室外区域传送到那里。
【蝴蝶】你可以从水田近家传送到建筑外。
修复了造成玩家可以捡起一些属于NPC的家具的Bug.
