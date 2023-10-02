Update, Version 20231002

English

############Content################

[Skill]"Take a Nap" now has a new icon.

[Skill]"Barking" now has a new icon.

[The Paddy Field]Changed the BGM used in the Paddy Field. (It's a new BGM.)

[Loot]Added an item drop list for scarecrows.

[Sayinas Island]New location: The House near the Paddy Field

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a bed and a cooking device.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a kitchen area. (Need to pick a lock to enter.)

[Butterfly]After you visited The House near the Paddy Field once, you can now use Butterfly Wings to teleport to it from Sayinas outdoor areas.

[Butterfly]You can now use Butterfly Wings to teleport out from The House near the Paddy Field

#######Debug##################

Fixed a bug that causes some furniture owned by NPCs can be picked up by the player.

简体中文

############Content################

【技能】【小睡一会】现在有了一个新的技能图标。

【技能】【汪汪汪】现在有了一个新的技能图标。

【水田】改变了水田内部区域的背景音乐。 （是新加入的一首BGM。）

【掉落物】为稻草人加入了物品掉落清单。

【萨伊纳斯】新地点：水田近家

【水田近家】加入了一张床和一个可以用来做料理的炊具。

【水田近家】加入了一个厨房区域。（需要开锁进入）

【蝴蝶】在到达过水田近家一次后，你可以用蝴蝶之翼从萨伊纳斯室外区域传送到那里。

【蝴蝶】你可以从水田近家传送到建筑外。

#######Debug##################

修复了造成玩家可以捡起一些属于NPC的家具的Bug.

Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場

https://controlc.com/b43dc8d3

https://pastelink.net/ubeckxyv