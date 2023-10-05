v.106171: BRUNE Patch notes

Features
- Add two new divisions : 24th Infantry (USA) & 27-Ya GvMSD (SOV)
- Add a subselection feature in a group of unit, using CTRL+TAB or SHIFT+TAB
Maps
- Add two new maps : Airport 1v1 DUEL & Airport 10v10
Operations
- Blackhorse's Last Stand : Slight corrections of the camera paths during the introduction of the mission.
Code fixes
- Fix a crash issue when launching the game
- Fix an issue with command area not being totally captured
Data fixes
- AGL accuracy set to 50%, suppression according to caliber (x2), and 30mm HE increased to 0,6.
Nato forces
-
Fixed FIRETEAM LDR.'s Colt Commando's ammo loadout
-
Removed CHALLENGER (both)'s L37 AA MG, which isn't modeled and which FX were firing from nowhere
-
Decreased both CHALLENGER's price by -5 (to accomodate the removal of one MG)
3Ad
- All M2A2 (IFV & leader) have been replaced with M2A1 variant. This is mostly a cosmetic change, since they have the same stats aas before, but an improved model.
Pact forces
- Reverted BRDM-2's price from 50 to 40
- Reverted BRDM-2's base availability from 6 to 9
- Increased all MiG-29's price by +10
39GvMSD
- Removed OTDELENIE PODDERZHKI from division, replaced with a card of SPG-9 dual-purpose RCL.
