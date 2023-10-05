 Skip to content

WARNO update for 5 October 2023

v.106171: BRUNE Patch notes

v.106171: BRUNE Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12336115

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • Add two new divisions : 24th Infantry (USA) & 27-Ya GvMSD (SOV)
  • Add a subselection feature in a group of unit, using CTRL+TAB or SHIFT+TAB
Maps
  • Add two new maps : Airport 1v1 DUEL & Airport 10v10
Operations
  • Blackhorse's Last Stand : Slight corrections of the camera paths during the introduction of the mission.
Code fixes
  • Fix a crash issue when launching the game
  • Fix an issue with command area not being totally captured
Data fixes
  • AGL accuracy set to 50%, suppression according to caliber (x2), and 30mm HE increased to 0,6.
Nato forces

  • Fixed FIRETEAM LDR.'s Colt Commando's ammo loadout

  • Removed CHALLENGER (both)'s L37 AA MG, which isn't modeled and which FX were firing from nowhere

  • Decreased both CHALLENGER's price by -5 (to accomodate the removal of one MG)
    3Ad

    • All M2A2 (IFV & leader) have been replaced with M2A1 variant. This is mostly a cosmetic change, since they have the same stats aas before, but an improved model.
Pact forces
  • Reverted BRDM-2's price from 50 to 40
  • Reverted BRDM-2's base availability from 6 to 9
  • Increased all MiG-29's price by +10

39GvMSD

  • Removed OTDELENIE PODDERZHKI from division, replaced with a card of SPG-9 dual-purpose RCL.

