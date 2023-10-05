Better Performance and macOS/Linux

We’re excited to put out the first post-release update for Terra Nil. This is a small update focusing on some performance improvements, polish, bug fixes, and the much awaited native macOS and Linux builds. We’re also working on some bigger, more exciting changes for upcoming updates that we’re looking forward to sharing with you — more news on that coming later.

Note: if you have trouble installing macOS/Linux builds, you may need to restart Steam. If you are having trouble with the native Linux build, you can try opting into using Proton as a temporary workaround.

Performance

Combining meshes

LODs

Reduced draw calls for some materials

Speed up loading times by precomputing hashes

Improve tile highlighting

Rework tile rules

Precomputing texture atlases

Remove a significant amount of cruft from gameplay tiles

More water quad work and gameplay tile optimization

Polish and Bug Fixes