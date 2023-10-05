Better Performance and macOS/Linux

We’re excited to put out the first post-release update for Terra Nil. This is a small update focusing on some performance improvements, polish, bug fixes, and the much awaited native macOS and Linux builds. We’re also working on some bigger, more exciting changes for upcoming updates that we’re looking forward to sharing with you — more news on that coming later.
Note: if you have trouble installing macOS/Linux builds, you may need to restart Steam. If you are having trouble with the native Linux build, you can try opting into using Proton as a temporary workaround.
Performance
- Combining meshes
- LODs
- Reduced draw calls for some materials
- Speed up loading times by precomputing hashes
- Improve tile highlighting
- Rework tile rules
- Precomputing texture atlases
- Remove a significant amount of cruft from gameplay tiles
- More water quad work and gameplay tile optimization
Polish and Bug Fixes
- Improve edge panning and capturing the cursor
- Use more exact number for whether seeds should get ticked in seed bank
- Fix sunflower radiation softlock
- Add screenshake toggle setting
- Off-screen recycling arrows are now on an ellipse, so not overlapping with UI
- Add hover tooltip text for zen mode
- Changing building tabs doesn’t count as hovering
- Show speed controls when first vehicle spawns, if before tier 3
- Click behind handbook to close it
- Clicking on background of seed bank closes it
- Fix bug where you can close handbook while it's opening
- Add monorail dirt transport vehicle for dredging
- Fix: bamboo nursery changes to skyscraper correctly on undo
- Fix a bug where water would show at the wrong height when excavating a cliff tile
- Fixed a bug where building can sometimes have ghosts
Changed files in this update