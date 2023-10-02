Whiskin' Fixes & Admiral's Sitting Lessons

Made Whiskers much less prone to getting stuck on things below waist level. (Fountains, pots etc.)

Whiskers can now be grabbed and thrown at his target for a Bird Missile.

Whiskers now drifts less when attempting to attack.

Whiskers is now better at playing the bell flowers.

Brought back dynamite fuse timer bar on inventory slots.

Fixed Codex giving false info on some reworked mechanics.

Fixed card list always opening to the first page, even when it shouldn't.

Fixed various issues with the Seal menu.

Made most infusions in the game properly remove their infusion bonus when un-infused. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Admiral's hat/hair phase changes not replicating to client players.

Fixed (hopefully) Admiral sitting either under her chair or 5 meters in the air for client players. (Reported by many.)

Fixed laser beams with very distant beam redirectors as their sources being invisible for client players.

Fixed seal cubes leaving ghost items in client player inventories. (Reported by zaprice.)