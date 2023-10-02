 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 2 October 2023

Whiskin' Fixes & Admiral's Sitting Lessons

Share · View all patches · Build 12336030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Made Whiskers much less prone to getting stuck on things below waist level. (Fountains, pots etc.)

  • Whiskers can now be grabbed and thrown at his target for a Bird Missile.

  • Whiskers now drifts less when attempting to attack.

  • Whiskers is now better at playing the bell flowers.

  • Brought back dynamite fuse timer bar on inventory slots.

  • Fixed Codex giving false info on some reworked mechanics.

  • Fixed card list always opening to the first page, even when it shouldn't.

  • Fixed various issues with the Seal menu.

  • Made most infusions in the game properly remove their infusion bonus when un-infused. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Admiral's hat/hair phase changes not replicating to client players.

  • Fixed (hopefully) Admiral sitting either under her chair or 5 meters in the air for client players. (Reported by many.)

  • Fixed laser beams with very distant beam redirectors as their sources being invisible for client players.

  • Fixed seal cubes leaving ghost items in client player inventories. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Trail of Regret censer should now properly track client players, maybe. (Reported by zaprice.)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2204591 Depot 2204591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link