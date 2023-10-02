-
Made Whiskers much less prone to getting stuck on things below waist level. (Fountains, pots etc.)
-
Whiskers can now be grabbed and thrown at his target for a Bird Missile.
-
Whiskers now drifts less when attempting to attack.
-
Whiskers is now better at playing the bell flowers.
-
Brought back dynamite fuse timer bar on inventory slots.
-
Fixed Codex giving false info on some reworked mechanics.
-
Fixed card list always opening to the first page, even when it shouldn't.
-
Fixed various issues with the Seal menu.
-
Made most infusions in the game properly remove their infusion bonus when un-infused. (Reported by Cellestus.)
-
Fixed Admiral's hat/hair phase changes not replicating to client players.
-
Fixed (hopefully) Admiral sitting either under her chair or 5 meters in the air for client players. (Reported by many.)
-
Fixed laser beams with very distant beam redirectors as their sources being invisible for client players.
-
Fixed seal cubes leaving ghost items in client player inventories. (Reported by zaprice.)
-
Trail of Regret censer should now properly track client players, maybe. (Reported by zaprice.)
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 2 October 2023
Whiskin' Fixes & Admiral's Sitting Lessons
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2204591 Depot 2204591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update