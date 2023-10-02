 Skip to content

Lone King update for 2 October 2023

LK v5.28: Campaign, Rooms finished

Share · View all patches · Build 12336024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI:

  • Expansion Abilities now show ability messages
  • Wraithblade, Jammer Blades, Argent Screen fixed not having turn log entries
  • Primer Grenades turn log entry tooltip now indicates which number grenade was fired
  • Reaper Hacking Antenna fixed only setting turn log entry when turning off, and saying it turned on
  • Missiles given name so they don't show up as blank in the Detonator turn log text
  • Saviour fixed not showing shield as unavailable after shield projection

Campaign:

  • Added Help menu
  • Added Retreat feature

Story:

  • Saviour campaign dialogue improved

Station Base:

  • Base room chair, table improved
  • Finished rooms for White, Wraith, Saviour, Reaper, Locked, Security
  • Added dialogue options system
  • Hangar02 added White One and Wraith
  • Added help feature

