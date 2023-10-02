LK v5.28: Campaign, Rooms finished

GUI:
- Expansion Abilities now show ability messages
- Wraithblade, Jammer Blades, Argent Screen fixed not having turn log entries
- Primer Grenades turn log entry tooltip now indicates which number grenade was fired
- Reaper Hacking Antenna fixed only setting turn log entry when turning off, and saying it turned on
- Missiles given name so they don't show up as blank in the Detonator turn log text
- Saviour fixed not showing shield as unavailable after shield projection
Campaign:
- Added Help menu
- Added Retreat feature
Story:
- Saviour campaign dialogue improved
Station Base:
- Base room chair, table improved
- Finished rooms for White, Wraith, Saviour, Reaper, Locked, Security
- Added dialogue options system
- Hangar02 added White One and Wraith
- Added help feature
Changed files in this update