Fellow Officers,

As many of you have noticed, there has been a delay in updates for Police Simulator: Patrol Officers.

We recently showcased the next update, the Crime Scene Update, at gamescom in Cologne and were looking forward to releasing it to you as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we had to delay the update. We understand that you have been eagerly awaiting new content and improvements, and we share your disappointment in not meeting the originally expected timeline.

Our development team has been working tirelessly to bring you a high-quality update that enhances your gameplay experience and addresses various issues reported by the community. However, unforeseen challenges have arisen during the development process, leading to the delay. 🥺

While we cannot provide an exact release date at this moment, please rest assured that we are actively working to complete and test the update as efficiently as possible. We will keep you updated on our progress and hope to be able to provide a release date soon! 🙏

In the meantime, here’s a little sneak peek of the Crime Scene Update... 👀 We are actively working towards the release!





We really appreciate your patience, continued support and dedication in providing us with your bug reports, suggestions and content ideas so that together we can create the best Police Simulator out there.

THANK YOU for being a part of the Police Simulator community! 💙 We look forward to sharing more details about the upcoming update soon!

Your Police Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers/