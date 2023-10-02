 Skip to content

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 2 October 2023

Patch 1.041

Patch 1.041

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
Tutorial - Fixed a few instances where the player would be unaffected by gravity if moving against a specific invisible wall.
Tutorial - Added an additional room to explain the gravity and float mechanics.
Tutorial - Added a failsafe to prevent the player from endlessly falling into the abyss.
Tutorial - Added a thing. If you know, you know.

