Project Chimera Playtest update for 2 October 2023

DLSS 3.5 with Frame Generation support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added DLSS 3.5 support. Now users with the Nvidia 40 series should be able to enjoy DLSS Frame Generation for better performance.

Temporary disabling of Instanced Stereo due to some issues.

