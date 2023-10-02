"My Little Universe" Launches on October 5th with Exclusive Offers! 🌌

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, space explorers!

The stars have aligned and we're excited to remind you that our interstellar journey, "My Little Universe", is launching on October 5th right here on Steam!

Key Highlights:

🌠 Demo Availability: A heads-up for our dedicated explorers - the free demo, which has offered a sneak peek into the vast wonders of our universe, will be taking a cosmic bow and won't be available after October 4th. If you haven't had a chance to play it yet, now's your golden opportunity!

🎶 Bonus Soundtrack: Early birds, rejoice! For those of you who purchase "My Little Universe" during the first week of sales, the mesmerizing game soundtrack will be bundled as a special gift. It'll auto-download with your game and serenade you through your galactic adventures. Later, it will be available for purchase separately on Steam.

🎉 Launch Discount: As a token of our appreciation and to celebrate our grand launch, we're extending an exclusive 10% discount for the early adventurers who embark on this journey with us during the initial launch phase.

Thank you for being part of this amazing journey. We're so excited to see where "My Little Universe" takes you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2328750/My_Little_Universe/