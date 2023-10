Share · View all patches · Build 12335871 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello samurais

We recently had the pleasure of giving you public access to a beta test of the online mode of the game.

This public beta helped us gather information and see how this feature was doing with real players.

Thanks to the avid bug-reporting effort of the community we know what to work on and are already solving the problems you faced!

Thank you very much!