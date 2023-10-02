 Skip to content

Monastery update for 2 October 2023

Build 0.335 Patch Notes

Build 0.335 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed cards not being randomized when event options with multiple card rewards are selected
  • Fixed player death in tutorial
  • Fixed player not being able to die from DOTs
  • Various UI fixes
  • Fixed Shield Charge losing damage bonus when returned to hand by Cycle boon
  • Fixed Dazing Block popup text
  • Fixed issue with Twins transforming

Updates

  • Rage description on the map has been updated

