Build 0.335 Patch Notes

Fixes
- Fixed cards not being randomized when event options with multiple card rewards are selected
- Fixed player death in tutorial
- Fixed player not being able to die from DOTs
- Various UI fixes
- Fixed Shield Charge losing damage bonus when returned to hand by Cycle boon
- Fixed Dazing Block popup text
- Fixed issue with Twins transforming
Updates
- Rage description on the map has been updated
