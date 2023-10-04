v2.2 Update Released!

v2.2 Changelog
- Performance Optimizations - The game should now load faster and run smoother on most systems.
- Translation Fixes - Corrected grammar errors, and rewrote some lines for clarity.
- Additional SFX added.
- General bug fixes.
