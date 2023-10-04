 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yukar From The Abyss update for 4 October 2023

v2.2 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12335752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.2 Changelog

  • Performance Optimizations - The game should now load faster and run smoother on most systems.
  • Translation Fixes - Corrected grammar errors, and rewrote some lines for clarity.
  • Additional SFX added.
  • General bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2070221 Depot 2070221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link