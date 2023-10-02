 Skip to content

IGNISTONE update for 2 October 2023

IGNISTONE has been released!

2 October 2023

To create a simple yet exciting roguelike action game that focuses on parry, we gave it our all for two years.

Unique and cute characters, intense battles, various equipments, many mini-games, and high difficulty dungeons that put your skills to the test - we've put our heart into creating each element.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who attended our events, followed us on social media, and supported us in a big way. Thank you very much.

Now, please enjoy the playful world of IGNISTONE!

A Request to Everyone
If you encounter any issues or problems related to the game, we would greatly appreciate it if you could report them in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2393890/discussions/0/3884974596970899141/

You can also report them to this email address:
mono2568gcl@gmail.com

