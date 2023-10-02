- Added Multiplayer.
- Added Traction Line to Tire Slip Meter.
- Changed Main Menu to reflect new and upcoming gameplay modes.
- Extended dates on Offline Events.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 2 October 2023
Version 0.028
Patchnotes via Steam Community
