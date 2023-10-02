 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seducing The Devil update for 2 October 2023

Audio is being added (Not complete/Test Run)

Share · View all patches · Build 12335318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
It's been a while.
We would like to apologize for no update in recent months.
We have moved to a different city and now finally settled down.
We are now adding audio files in the game and it's going to take a few days before the whole game has audio in it.
Doing a few test runs to see what fits and your feedback will be appreciated.
Right now the first episode has audio in it and the rest of the episodes will have the same very soon.
Please be patient while all the files are added and then all the translations will follow.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2178491 Depot 2178491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link