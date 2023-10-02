Audio is being added (Not complete/Test Run)

Hello everyone,

It's been a while.

We would like to apologize for no update in recent months.

We have moved to a different city and now finally settled down.

We are now adding audio files in the game and it's going to take a few days before the whole game has audio in it.

Doing a few test runs to see what fits and your feedback will be appreciated.

Right now the first episode has audio in it and the rest of the episodes will have the same very soon.

Please be patient while all the files are added and then all the translations will follow.