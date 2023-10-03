Patch 1.2.0 Released – Buns

Share · View all patches · Build 12335173 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We have just release patch 1.2.0 codenamed “Buns” that focuses on quality-of-life combat improvements. In addition, “Buns” offers tons of bug fixes and general improvements.

Highlights

Fast Speed – speeds up the time during the enemy turn to shorten waiting times. The Fast Speed button appears in place of the End Turn button during the enemy turn.

Inaccurate attacks may hit other body parts – There is a small chance to hit another body part of the target with an inaccurate attack (Community suggestion).

Free Aim firing mode changing – You can now cycle the weapon firing modes during Free aim using the Free Aim shortcut key while setting up the attack.

Improvements for modders – various improvements to modding, especially regarding weapon modifiers. Improvements to the Blender exporter (Community suggestions).

Combat

Ricocheting shots are now simulated and have a chance to damage characters and objects nearby.

The remaining number of overwatch attacks will now be shown on the combat badge above the merc's head

Various improvements to melee attack animations

Fixed some cases where conflicts would not end

Made the "Run and Gun" attack sequence more fluid

"Run and Gun" would no longer make shots against dead enemies

Enemies no longer redeploy when a merc retreats

Handled cases where melee attacks would fail to execute

Fixes to free aim melee attacks and melee attacks against objects

Melee animations connect better when the attacker and the target are on different elevation

Fixed some cases where the Surprised enemy state was applied incorrectly

Grenades that don't deal damage will no longer destroy objects

Fixed some cases where the camera was in the wrong position or got stuck

Bug fixes and improvements to the "Remote Detonation" action

More fixes for combat effects never ending (incl. Zoophobic and Claustrophobic)

Fixed an animation issue causing enemies to sometimes start displaying a crouching animation before dying

Fixed a rare case of neutral units walking around during combat

Smoke objects will no longer provide a cover spot

Infected are no longer incorrectly considered to be in a crouched stance

Fixed some attacks being incorrectly labelled as Free Aim in the UI

Fixed cases where wrong firing modes would appear for weapons that do not have these modes

Made the AI units reload more visible (community suggestion)

Fixed the AP costs when using doors and windows

Improved performance on combat start

Handled cases when entering the overwatch area did not trigger an attack

Civilians killed by allies or neutral units no longer incur a loyalty penalty (community suggestion)

(Spotter talent) The Marked combat effect is now applied only during combat and on start of combat

Combat tasks that require something to happen in the same turn now work correctly when reentering combat

The "Put this apple..." and "Make them suffer" combat tasks can no longer appear together

Certain Combat tasks objectives (e.g. “Killing Spree”) now properly handle animals

The "Knife Juggler" combat task can now be completed only by the merc who has the task

Improved the logic for civilian units cowering during combat

Aim effects from weapon mods are now applied to overwatch and interrupt actions (community suggestion)

Fixed a case where applied wounds did not lower the max health

When using the Revenge perk, the damage is checked for the whole attack and not for each separate shot

Tired and Exhausted voice responses will no longer play during combat

Fixed some cases when prone units faced the wrong way

Fixed some cases where a merc will get stuck in an aiming pose when interrupted by another player in multiplayer

Improved how some terrain objects affect cover and line of sight

Light/darkness indicator is properly updated during deployment

Added spark FX when bullets hit hard walls

Fixed cases where the flare burning sound was not played

Added additional FX on buckshot burst

The burning FX on objects will no longer disappear after save/load

Visual FX are now properly removed when disarming landmines

Exploration

The Suppressed combat effect no longer persists out of combat

Enemies are more likely to react to their buddies getting shot nearby

Fixed some cases where enemies would not redeploy properly when they are attacking a sector

Searchlights are turned off when defending a sector to not compromise sneaking mercs

Fixed cases where searchlights were not revealing mercs

Improvements to how/when mercs stop movement in Exploration mode when seeing mines (community suggestion)

Improvements to the Hyena roaming logic

Fixed a case causing mercs in Overwatch to teleport at combat start

Fixed interactable discovery not working occasionally

Handled rare cases where windows and doors became invisible

Fixed some appearance issues with electricity wires

Inventory

Some stackable items like knives can now be scrapped (community suggestion)

The “Weapon shipment” item can now be opened from the sector stash.

Fixed the recipe for disassembling the TNT proximity detonator

Mercs no longer lose their special items when their contract expires

The “Cash stack” context menu option no longer appears for single items

Fixed cases where weapon mods that changed the magazine size did not update the remaining ammo properly

Removed the "Equip" option in the context menu for the “Weapon shipment” item

Mercs were are no longer able to equip or give items when they are too far away from each other using the context menu

SatView

Balance changes to shipments and enemy attack frequency

Fixed some rare cases when a conflict would break when assigning mercs to squads above and underground

Fixed timeline icons for shipments not updating in some cases

Fixed a case where defeated enemies were not shown in the auto-resolve UI

The route line of highlighted squads can no longer be hidden behind other route lines

Fixed rare cases when double-clicking a squad in SatView did not position the camera properly

Mercs that are being trained are automatically removed from the operation when they reach the highest possible stat with the current trainer(s)

Travelling from an underground sector to the above-ground sector will no longer trigger a voice response

Fixed some cases where the Well-Rested status was lost when wounds were healed

The R&R operation will no longer trigger a voice response on finish

Fixed not being able to un-pause satellite time in some rare cases when pressing multiple buttons at once

Opening the SatView when all mercs are dead no longer causes the game to freeze

Fixed an infinite money exploit based on starting and cancelling Operations

Using herbal medicine to remove the Tired combat effect will now properly update the timeline

Fixed incorrect timeline icons remaining in the SatView for aborted or stopped operations

Added an icon to distinguish inventory and sector stash items when selecting items for a Repair operation (community suggestion)

Repair operations will now also allow repairing items from another squad in the sector (community suggestion)

Fixed some cases where the Travelling voice response was played in sectors with enemies

Starting an operation will now properly play a sound effect

Quests and scripting (Spoilers)

Fixed a case where the conflict would not end if Biff was already dead when you enter Hill Station

Fixed a case where some of Pierre's banters after the world flip at Fort L'Eau Bleu were not playing

Pierre is no longer unarmed when returning to Ernie Island

Stopped some of Pierre's banters from playing when the combat at Fort L'Eau Bleu was initiated through stealth

Bounce will now play a banter when you interact with him after defeating Siegfried

Fixed conversations with too many options causing a freeze (e.g. Emma’s conversation in Port Cacao)

Characters killed by overwatch or interrupt attacks are properly counted by quests

Fixed a discrepancy between the written and voiced text in the Bounce conversation

Bug fixes and improvements to "The Docks" quest

Handled a case where the note about the machine gun in the "Helping Ernie village" quest appeared before talking to Basil

Fixed some cases where dead NPC would still play banters

Minor fixes to the “Twin Manors” quest

Fixed multiple problems in the Boss Blaubert conversation regarding Smiley and Luigi

Handled some cases where the "Voodoo people" quest would not progress

Fixed a note in the "Chalet de la Paix" quest pointing to the wrong NPC

Bug fixes and improvements to the "Herman is missing" quest

Properly handled the cases with the remaining treasures after the main treasure is found in the "Treasure Hunting" quest

Fixed some banters in Ille Morat not playing occasionally

Disabled the phrase for reuniting the Coffee Beans if they are already reunited

Properly show some disabled phrases in Headshot Hue's conversation

Improved the wording of the notes in "The Dead Poachers" quest

Several voiced lines are now played correctly instead of being text only

UI

Added a welcome message when starting the game after a new major patch has been released

The "Show More" info is now disabled by default

Added a different icon for mechanical traps (community suggestion)

Added Depth of Field sliders in Photo mode

Tutorial popups will no longer appear if the player has no controllable mercs

Player badges are now visible in the enemy's turn

Added a fade-in to the end turn button at the start of the player turn

Fixed cases where quest and item badges would appear over nothing

An incorrect warning about multiple allies in danger no longer appears

Weapon and grenade damage no longer appears as 0 in the sector stash after auto-resolving conflicts

Enemy badges will now update properly when the unit visibility changes

Fixed some UIs that were not scaling properly in 4K resolution

UI improvements to the Mercs Control menu

Improved selection for some interactable objects

Typo fixed in the “Ice Storm” talent

Fixed a rare case where the melee attack avatar was not in the right place

Fixed not being able to get to 0 points in the IMP stats UI when using the arrow keys

Restored the Aiming article in the Help section

Added "Action Cancelled" notification when an action gets interrupted

Fixed shipment badges sometimes missing in tactical view

Disable the Next/Finish button when no answer is selected in the IMP test.

Stopped displaying scrollbars in the Conflict screen when they are not needed

Units will no longer change their color when they die

The keyboard shortcut for accessing the inventory works properly in the A.I.M. Evaluation screen

Fixed a case where joining a multiplayer game will produce an empty error message

Fixed how menus expand when the UI scaling is less than 100%

Fixed an issue with mercs appearing twice in the UI when a merc being bandaged dies

Fixed some cases where the Snype messages were getting cut off

The Outro images are now properly fitted to the screen

