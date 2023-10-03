Patch 1.2.0 Released – Buns

Hello everyone,
We have just release patch 1.2.0 codenamed “Buns” that focuses on quality-of-life combat improvements. In addition, “Buns” offers tons of bug fixes and general improvements.
Highlights
Fast Speed – speeds up the time during the enemy turn to shorten waiting times. The Fast Speed button appears in place of the End Turn button during the enemy turn.
Inaccurate attacks may hit other body parts – There is a small chance to hit another body part of the target with an inaccurate attack (Community suggestion).
Free Aim firing mode changing – You can now cycle the weapon firing modes during Free aim using the Free Aim shortcut key while setting up the attack.
Improvements for modders – various improvements to modding, especially regarding weapon modifiers. Improvements to the Blender exporter (Community suggestions).
Combat
-
Ricocheting shots are now simulated and have a chance to damage characters and objects nearby.
-
The remaining number of overwatch attacks will now be shown on the combat badge above the merc's head
-
Various improvements to melee attack animations
-
Fixed some cases where conflicts would not end
-
Made the "Run and Gun" attack sequence more fluid
-
"Run and Gun" would no longer make shots against dead enemies
-
Enemies no longer redeploy when a merc retreats
-
Handled cases where melee attacks would fail to execute
-
Fixes to free aim melee attacks and melee attacks against objects
-
Melee animations connect better when the attacker and the target are on different elevation
-
Fixed some cases where the Surprised enemy state was applied incorrectly
-
Grenades that don't deal damage will no longer destroy objects
-
Fixed some cases where the camera was in the wrong position or got stuck
-
Bug fixes and improvements to the "Remote Detonation" action
-
More fixes for combat effects never ending (incl. Zoophobic and Claustrophobic)
-
Fixed an animation issue causing enemies to sometimes start displaying a crouching animation before dying
-
Fixed a rare case of neutral units walking around during combat
-
Smoke objects will no longer provide a cover spot
-
Infected are no longer incorrectly considered to be in a crouched stance
-
Fixed some attacks being incorrectly labelled as Free Aim in the UI
-
Fixed cases where wrong firing modes would appear for weapons that do not have these modes
-
Made the AI units reload more visible (community suggestion)
-
Fixed the AP costs when using doors and windows
-
Improved performance on combat start
-
Handled cases when entering the overwatch area did not trigger an attack
-
Civilians killed by allies or neutral units no longer incur a loyalty penalty (community suggestion)
-
(Spotter talent) The Marked combat effect is now applied only during combat and on start of combat
-
Combat tasks that require something to happen in the same turn now work correctly when reentering combat
-
The "Put this apple..." and "Make them suffer" combat tasks can no longer appear together
-
Certain Combat tasks objectives (e.g. “Killing Spree”) now properly handle animals
-
The "Knife Juggler" combat task can now be completed only by the merc who has the task
-
Improved the logic for civilian units cowering during combat
-
Aim effects from weapon mods are now applied to overwatch and interrupt actions (community suggestion)
-
Fixed a case where applied wounds did not lower the max health
-
When using the Revenge perk, the damage is checked for the whole attack and not for each separate shot
-
Tired and Exhausted voice responses will no longer play during combat
-
Fixed some cases when prone units faced the wrong way
-
Fixed some cases where a merc will get stuck in an aiming pose when interrupted by another player in multiplayer
-
Improved how some terrain objects affect cover and line of sight
-
Light/darkness indicator is properly updated during deployment
-
Added spark FX when bullets hit hard walls
-
Fixed cases where the flare burning sound was not played
-
Added additional FX on buckshot burst
-
The burning FX on objects will no longer disappear after save/load
-
Visual FX are now properly removed when disarming landmines
Exploration
-
The Suppressed combat effect no longer persists out of combat
-
Enemies are more likely to react to their buddies getting shot nearby
-
Fixed some cases where enemies would not redeploy properly when they are attacking a sector
-
Searchlights are turned off when defending a sector to not compromise sneaking mercs
-
Fixed cases where searchlights were not revealing mercs
-
Improvements to how/when mercs stop movement in Exploration mode when seeing mines (community suggestion)
-
Improvements to the Hyena roaming logic
-
Fixed a case causing mercs in Overwatch to teleport at combat start
-
Fixed interactable discovery not working occasionally
-
Handled rare cases where windows and doors became invisible
-
Fixed some appearance issues with electricity wires
Inventory
-
Some stackable items like knives can now be scrapped (community suggestion)
-
The “Weapon shipment” item can now be opened from the sector stash.
-
Fixed the recipe for disassembling the TNT proximity detonator
-
Mercs no longer lose their special items when their contract expires
-
The “Cash stack” context menu option no longer appears for single items
-
Fixed cases where weapon mods that changed the magazine size did not update the remaining ammo properly
-
Removed the "Equip" option in the context menu for the “Weapon shipment” item
-
Mercs were are no longer able to equip or give items when they are too far away from each other using the context menu
SatView
-
Balance changes to shipments and enemy attack frequency
-
Fixed some rare cases when a conflict would break when assigning mercs to squads above and underground
-
Fixed timeline icons for shipments not updating in some cases
-
Fixed a case where defeated enemies were not shown in the auto-resolve UI
-
The route line of highlighted squads can no longer be hidden behind other route lines
-
Fixed rare cases when double-clicking a squad in SatView did not position the camera properly
-
Mercs that are being trained are automatically removed from the operation when they reach the highest possible stat with the current trainer(s)
-
Travelling from an underground sector to the above-ground sector will no longer trigger a voice response
-
Fixed some cases where the Well-Rested status was lost when wounds were healed
-
The R&R operation will no longer trigger a voice response on finish
-
Fixed not being able to un-pause satellite time in some rare cases when pressing multiple buttons at once
-
Opening the SatView when all mercs are dead no longer causes the game to freeze
-
Fixed an infinite money exploit based on starting and cancelling Operations
-
Using herbal medicine to remove the Tired combat effect will now properly update the timeline
-
Fixed incorrect timeline icons remaining in the SatView for aborted or stopped operations
-
Added an icon to distinguish inventory and sector stash items when selecting items for a Repair operation (community suggestion)
-
Repair operations will now also allow repairing items from another squad in the sector (community suggestion)
-
Fixed some cases where the Travelling voice response was played in sectors with enemies
-
Starting an operation will now properly play a sound effect
-
Quests and scripting (Spoilers)
-
Fixed a case where the conflict would not end if Biff was already dead when you enter Hill Station
-
Fixed a case where some of Pierre's banters after the world flip at Fort L'Eau Bleu were not playing
-
Pierre is no longer unarmed when returning to Ernie Island
-
Stopped some of Pierre's banters from playing when the combat at Fort L'Eau Bleu was initiated through stealth
-
Bounce will now play a banter when you interact with him after defeating Siegfried
-
Fixed conversations with too many options causing a freeze (e.g. Emma’s conversation in Port Cacao)
-
Characters killed by overwatch or interrupt attacks are properly counted by quests
-
Fixed a discrepancy between the written and voiced text in the Bounce conversation
-
Bug fixes and improvements to "The Docks" quest
-
Handled a case where the note about the machine gun in the "Helping Ernie village" quest appeared before talking to Basil
-
Fixed some cases where dead NPC would still play banters
-
Minor fixes to the “Twin Manors” quest
-
Fixed multiple problems in the Boss Blaubert conversation regarding Smiley and Luigi
-
Handled some cases where the "Voodoo people" quest would not progress
-
Fixed a note in the "Chalet de la Paix" quest pointing to the wrong NPC
-
Bug fixes and improvements to the "Herman is missing" quest
-
Properly handled the cases with the remaining treasures after the main treasure is found in the "Treasure Hunting" quest
-
Fixed some banters in Ille Morat not playing occasionally
-
Disabled the phrase for reuniting the Coffee Beans if they are already reunited
-
Properly show some disabled phrases in Headshot Hue's conversation
-
Improved the wording of the notes in "The Dead Poachers" quest
-
Several voiced lines are now played correctly instead of being text only
UI
-
Added a welcome message when starting the game after a new major patch has been released
-
The "Show More" info is now disabled by default
-
Added a different icon for mechanical traps (community suggestion)
-
Added Depth of Field sliders in Photo mode
-
Tutorial popups will no longer appear if the player has no controllable mercs
-
Player badges are now visible in the enemy's turn
-
Added a fade-in to the end turn button at the start of the player turn
-
Fixed cases where quest and item badges would appear over nothing
-
An incorrect warning about multiple allies in danger no longer appears
-
Weapon and grenade damage no longer appears as 0 in the sector stash after auto-resolving conflicts
-
Enemy badges will now update properly when the unit visibility changes
-
Fixed some UIs that were not scaling properly in 4K resolution
-
UI improvements to the Mercs Control menu
-
Improved selection for some interactable objects
-
Typo fixed in the “Ice Storm” talent
-
Fixed a rare case where the melee attack avatar was not in the right place
-
Fixed not being able to get to 0 points in the IMP stats UI when using the arrow keys
-
Restored the Aiming article in the Help section
-
Added "Action Cancelled" notification when an action gets interrupted
-
Fixed shipment badges sometimes missing in tactical view
-
Disable the Next/Finish button when no answer is selected in the IMP test.
-
Stopped displaying scrollbars in the Conflict screen when they are not needed
-
Units will no longer change their color when they die
-
The keyboard shortcut for accessing the inventory works properly in the A.I.M. Evaluation screen
-
Fixed a case where joining a multiplayer game will produce an empty error message
-
Fixed how menus expand when the UI scaling is less than 100%
-
Fixed an issue with mercs appearing twice in the UI when a merc being bandaged dies
-
Fixed some cases where the Snype messages were getting cut off
-
The Outro images are now properly fitted to the screen
General
-
Fixed some cases where sounds are still played when the master volume is set to 0
-
The "Modding Expert" achievement will no longer unlock on a failed modification
-
The "Time Is Money" achievement is now unlocked as described
-
Many tweaks and improvements when using a controller including new QoL options
-
Desyncs fixed
-
Various optimizations and stability improvements
-
Added a functionality that checks for keybinding conflicts when new keyboard shortcuts have been added
