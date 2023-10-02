Patch notes 0.2.136

Oof! This one was a lot of work. For some reason the tutorial bug eluded us for a very long time. It should be pretty much good now, please post if it's somehow still happening.

Fixed a very serious progression blocker in the tutorial when respawning after being killed by a ninja. Sorry! There was a mistake in last night's build. This should also fix the bug where you fall to your death and can't respawn, also in the tutorial. In general, if you had tutorial problems, this is probably a fix for that.

Re-encoded videos from the tutorial, which should make them playable on more platforms.

Fixed a harmless Player.log error message related to the SlideDrag windows.

Fixed another harmless but extremely annoying, spammy Player.log message (please add custom filter)

We now prevent controller binds from being used unless useController is turned on. We are doing this because some users had weird input devices generating controller axis signals and they were overriding the ability to bind keyboard buttons.

Fixed StunGun not alerting enemies on hit.

Fixed a bug which was stopping the call from Sybil at the start of the demo map. It may have also been screwing up some other calls.

Fixed some issues when restarting the tutorial map mid-game.

Fixed SMG not reloading when over 30 rounds left in magazine.

Fixed lightprobes loading incorrectly when launching into map_aquaponics_a, which should have resolved many visual issues where an object seemed darkened for no reason.