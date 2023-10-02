- Improved game performance
- Now runs at High Graphics with stable 60 fps on Steam Deck
- Updated Visual Effects
- Some minor bug fixes
The Pit update for 2 October 2023
Update + Support for Steam Deck
Patchnotes via Steam Community
