The Pit update for 2 October 2023

Update + Support for Steam Deck

The Pit update for 2 October 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved game performance
  • Now runs at High Graphics with stable 60 fps on Steam Deck
  • Updated Visual Effects
  • Some minor bug fixes

