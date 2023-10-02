- Achievements involving Kurses have been reworked to make them more attainable.
- An issue where the "High Caliber" achivement was not possible if you quit the game after unlocking one or more blaster upgrades at the K-Scan has been fixed.
Attack of the Karens update for 2 October 2023
Achivement Hotfix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
