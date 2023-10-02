 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Attack of the Karens update for 2 October 2023

Achivement Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 12335012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievements involving Kurses have been reworked to make them more attainable.
  • An issue where the "High Caliber" achivement was not possible if you quit the game after unlocking one or more blaster upgrades at the K-Scan has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1566671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link