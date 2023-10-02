Wardudes Update 1.43

Welcome back!

Update 1.43 brings only one new thing to Wardudes, but it's a pretty important one:

The tutorial!

Finally we can understand how you do things in this game!

The tutorial shows you the different classes and their starting items, in a new "Boot Camp" map created specifically for it!

Now it's only available in English, but In later updates it will be translated and improved to give more and better information.

