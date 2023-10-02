 Skip to content

Wardudes update for 2 October 2023

Wardudes Update 1.43

Update 1.43

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back!

Update 1.43 brings only one new thing to Wardudes, but it's a pretty important one:

The tutorial!

Finally we can understand how you do things in this game!

The tutorial shows you the different classes and their starting items, in a new "Boot Camp" map created specifically for it!

Now it's only available in English, but In later updates it will be translated and improved to give more and better information.

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!

