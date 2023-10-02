 Skip to content

超级公司（Super Company） update for 2 October 2023

10月2日更新日志

Patchnotes

  1. Modify some icons

  2. Fix bugs in prompt information such as mines, currencies, and annual reports

  3. Increase the basic value of population growth and reduce the learning cycle of schools

