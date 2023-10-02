-
Modify some icons
Fix bugs in prompt information such as mines, currencies, and annual reports
Increase the basic value of population growth and reduce the learning cycle of schools
超级公司（Super Company） update for 2 October 2023
10月2日更新日志
