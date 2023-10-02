The Arachno-Rats Invasion starts with the newest UPDATE 0.5.95

The nightmarish world of Vorax just got deadlier. The latest update introduces a spine-tingling addition that will keep you on your toes...and probably devour them as well: the Arachno-Rats!

In a classified experiment at a mysterious biolab on the island, rats and spiders were spliced in a project ominously named "the ultimate coronavirus vector". What initially started as a harmless hybridization process, meant to focus on finding new cures and medicine for a variety of illnesses, and overall progress in the medical field, what came next might not be for the light of heart.

The situation took a horrifying turn when they came into contact with the insidious "V Virus". There were no survivors. Except for these monstrous "arachno-rats", which have escaped and are running rampant all over the island.

While a small rat or an itsy bitsy spider might not seem much of a threat, especially since many other massive specimens were discovered on the island, do not be deceived. Their strength come in numbers. They are relentless predators that will tear you apart, day or night, showing no fear of sunlight. They will swarm anyone and anything in sight, devouring them piece by piece until there is nothing left.

It's a stark reminder of the consequences of playing with the forces of nature...of playing God.

But that's not all - the nightmare doesn't end with Arachno-Rats. Vorax's latest update brings a slew of new features to the game that will keep you glued to your screen:

New Enemies: Arachno-Rats take center stage, and they're not the only threat you'll face. Be prepared for relentless swarms of these abominations ambushing you as you traverse the game's eerie landscapes. Expanded Gameplay: The update includes new locations to explore, both in the demo map and the full version of the game. Even in the demo, you'll have a taste of the terror with an expanded 1-square-kilometer map.

Fresh Items and Mechanics: Vorax is stepping up its game with an array of new items, mechanics, weapons, and tools that will test your survival skills like never before.

If you're up for the challenge and ready to dive into a world where you're constantly ambushed by hordes of monsters and freaks, then the Vorax's Arachno-Rats Update is the perfect nightmare for you. It's time to face your fears, explore new depths of terror, and find out if you have what it takes to survive.

Major update details:

New enemy types: introduced Arachnorats enemy groups in various locations.

New interactable bushes types.

Now most of the containers in the game (baskets, car dashboards or trunks, garbage bags, etc.) are searchable and drop loot.

Now the glowing growths can be broken and drop biomass-like material that can be used for various purposes.

Added Roadsigns and various road assets.

Improved running animations of most weapons.

New cheats console added, cleaner and easier.

Added new quests, in particular Tech Guy Quest in sanctuary.

Optimized world partition settings.

Switched Unreal Engine Version: now is 5.2

There is no full list of bugfixes because we fixed so many of it but feel free to keep

helping us signaling it joining our discord server or in the Steam community hub ;-)

Join the nightmare today at vorax.indiegala.com and get ready to be scared out of your wits. Remember, in Vorax, the horrors are real, and the nightmares are endless.

Wishlist now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1874190/Vorax/

