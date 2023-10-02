BATTLEPASS: OCTOBER

The Battlepass is back for the month of October, lasting until the 6th of November, you can now participate and get unique rewards!
With a new colour called Wisp, as well as various new unique items that will definitely get you fired up!
[video]https://i.imgur.com/WvPA1t1.mp4[/video]
IMAGE 1: FULL WISP, SEAL OF VIOLENCE
IMAGE 2: FULL WISP, WILLO, SWORD RING
IMAGE 3:STAFF OF DEATH, WISP TRAILS
What's new:
Bi-monthly quest mods change, more variety for completion.
New quests to go along with newly rotated mods!
Rotating fun mods!
The fun never ends! Almost like some Oakyballs matches ; )
Oh, who shrunk the boxshu box? shrunkboxshu is here!
Changed files in this update