Toribash update for 2 October 2023

BATTLEPASS: OCTOBER

Toribash update for 2 October 2023 · Build 12334867

The Battlepass is back for the month of October, lasting until the 6th of November, you can now participate and get unique rewards!

With a new colour called Wisp, as well as various new unique items that will definitely get you fired up!
[video]https://i.imgur.com/WvPA1t1.mp4[/video]

IMAGE 1: FULL WISP, SEAL OF VIOLENCE

IMAGE 2: FULL WISP, WILLO, SWORD RING

IMAGE 3:STAFF OF DEATH, WISP TRAILS

What's new:

Bi-monthly quest mods change, more variety for completion.
New quests to go along with newly rotated mods!
Rotating fun mods!
The fun never ends! Almost like some Oakyballs matches ; )
Oh, who shrunk the boxshu box? shrunkboxshu is here!

