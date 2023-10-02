BATTLEPASS: OCTOBER

The Battlepass is back for the month of October, lasting until the 6th of November, you can now participate and get unique rewards!

With a new colour called Wisp, as well as various new unique items that will definitely get you fired up!

[video]https://i.imgur.com/WvPA1t1.mp4[/video]

IMAGE 1: FULL WISP, SEAL OF VIOLENCE

IMAGE 2: FULL WISP, WILLO, SWORD RING

IMAGE 3:STAFF OF DEATH, WISP TRAILS

What's new:

Bi-monthly quest mods change, more variety for completion.

New quests to go along with newly rotated mods!

Rotating fun mods!

The fun never ends! Almost like some Oakyballs matches ; )

Oh, who shrunk the boxshu box? shrunkboxshu is here!