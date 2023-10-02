Version 1.0i - Build 118 - SubBuild 2023.10.2

Here the version 1.0i of TEM2, with improvements & new features from TE4, as usual, except this time there's a ton of it ! ːsteammockingː
New Features :
- Player Style : now the Counter Puncher gets a lowered speed handicap when doing an acceleration on a raising ball (and in a smaller way on a falling ball), as well as with the normal strike against a raising ball
- World Tour : now more than half of the players have one or several talents (if you want to force a player to have no talent, add "Talent = " to his section in the player base)
- World Tour : if you have bought TE4, you can now play TEM2 inside it and enjoy all the TE4 novelties while coaching & managing everything like in TEM2 !
- Talents : new Slider talent, which allows starting to slide when running more slowly
- Talents : new Clay Mover talent, which allows to slow down & change direction a bit faster on clay.
- Talents : new Boom Boom Server talent ; the 1st star allows you to do a 1st serve up to 10% faster from time to time ; the 2nd star allows it to also happen when facing a breakpoint
- Talents : new On-time Server talent ; the 1st star lowers by 25% the chance to miss your 1st serve when facing a break point, and the 2nd star by 50%
- Controls : now, your controller can vibrate when striking the ball ; activate this with Settings -> Controls -> Player 1 -> Vibration ; the deep vibrations indicate a difficult ball ; the light vibrations indicate a fast strike as well as an off-center ball ; and the light vibration duration indicates an off-center ball
- Controls : new screen right before playing to easily select the controller for each player (you can activate it from Settings -> Controls)
- Gameplay : added the "Acceleration Traits" ; each player can choose between 7 traits, giving speed bonuses & handicaps depending on different situations ; this might require some tuning, so don't hesitate to let me know if you feel something is off, and if you have ideas for new traits as well ! :yes:
- AI : the Incredible CPU was almost totally paralyzed by the risk to put the ball into the net, making play way too many slices & safe strikes, and even more with the Elite controls ; now, the Incredible should be back and much more valiant :blackeye:
- Strikes : lowered by 3 km/h the maximum speed of the acceleration and 2 km/h the Shoulder Height bonus, so the maximum strike speed will be about the same when you get a bonus from an acceleration trait
- Match Recordings : now the game will automatically delete all recording older than 2 Builds (if you don't want to delete anything, read the notes below) ; you can also manually delete any recording
- Menus : in case of a crash during the World Tour process, a menu is shown to tell you to load your previously saved game (instead of being stuck on the waiting screen)
- Menus : in case of a non-stop crash of the menu system, a menu is shown to let you exit the game and possibly restart without Mod or with resetting all your settings
- Menus : added a tip next to the Back button to show what controller button is linked to it
- Settings :can reset all the settings on game launch with the command line "-resetsettings" (without the quotes) ; this includes your current Training Club players, but not your saved World Tour games
- Modding : you can now very easily any player photo ; HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34846.php
- Localization : Czech translation by MichalR70 and Korean translation by Land of the sky, thanks to them ! ːsteamhappyː
Changes :
- Animation : the racket is less low (or high) when a low (or high) ball is too far from the player, so the reach movement looks more natural
- Animation : now the dynamic animation moves a bit less the racket forward/backward to less disrupt the global swing speed
- AutoPos : if standing very close after the rebound (eg: 1 meter) of a lob, your player will now walk back to smash the ball if you stand in the middle of the ball trajectory
- Physics : tuned the ball bounce when the ball has heavy backspin
- Physics : the players (both CPU & Human) now take a bit more margin over the net when they have a low Topspin skill, to avoid doing too many net faults
- Tiredness : the acceleration's tiredness is lowered by 10%
- Strikes : boosted the smash speed when hitting the ball after the bounce
- Strikes : tuned the drop shot & the slice to get a more realistic backspin rate on them
- Strikes : slightly raised the forehand slice speed, especially when prepared early
- Strike : tuned the drop shot to make it more effective
- Strike : it's now a bit easier to hit a drop shot against a drop shot (ie: a slow ball near the net after the bounce)
- Strike : lowered the backspin of the slice when the ball is low so the strike will still be fast enough
- Strikes : reworked the sliding so it triggers a bit less often if you don't have the Sliding talent ; also now sliding provides a precision boost and allows stopping to run a bit faster, so it's really beneficial in most situations (you still lose a bit of topspin & backspin, though)
- Strike : with Slice Mastery, the slice speed has been slightly raised around the baseline
- Strike : removed the speed bonus for the Backhand Smash from the baseline (so now it applies to only the forehand smash)
- Strike : lowered the energy bonus when the strike power is more than 20% under the stamina
- Strike : lowered the precision bonus when the strike power is more than 20% under the precision
- Strike : significantly lowered the precision when hitting an incoming heavily sliced ball
- Strike : the Short Acceleration Smash must now be slightly charged to get its full speed
- Strike : Slightly faster Short Accel
- Strike : Slightly faster Normal & Topspin strikes
- Strike : lowered the speed boost for the Smash from the Baseline when the Smash skill is very high (as the Smash, in this case, is already very powerful)
- Strike : raised a bit the topspin of the Short Acceleration when the ball is hit with the sweet spot, and raised a bit its overall precision
- Strike : the volley drop shop is now a bit less efficient (ie: the opponent has a bit more time to reach it)
- Strike : the slice requires a tiny less preparation time to be hit efficiently
- Service : the strong and normal services on the 2nd serve have now significantly less precision (to simulate the stress)
- AI : many improvements & fixes for the doubles CPU
- AI : the CPU should now catch a lot more balls when serving & volleying and when rushing the net
- AI : the CPU could attempt to do a drop shot when standing very far from the baseline
- AI : in doubles, now the CPU positions itself correctly after a cross-hit from the baseline
- Controls : added a number after the controller names when there are 2 identical controllers connected to your PC (or more), so it's easier to select them
- Controls : the ignored controllers are now hidden from the controller list (in Settings -> Controls)
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : the player's feet could be above the ground when striking the ball while moving
- Animation : the one & two-handed backhands and the two-handed forehand could be done while sidestepping, leading to completely buggy dynamic animation ; now the player will always run when moving before doing these strikes
- Animation : having a longer strike animation could bring a very tiny advantage to the run acceleration
- Animation : fixed a couple of bugs where the dynamic strike animation was getting all weird
- Animation : fixed a couple of dynamic animation glitches
- AI : the CPU returner had too fast reflexes when facing a CPU server (instead of a human server)
- AI : fixed a bunches of cases where the CPU didn't want to play the ball in doubles, but should have played it :fear:
- AI : sometimes the CPU thought he'd need a long time to reach his current position and thus was doing a slice instead of a better strike for no apparent reason
- AI : big rebalancing of the aggressiveness of the CPU after finding a bad bug at the core of the system ; hopefully, it shouldn't change too much its behavior
- AI : the CPU wasn't doing slices often enough
- AI : the CPU could stop running too early when running toward or away from the net, making him miss easy balls ; this fix should greatly improve in some cases the serve & volley of the CPU, and its net rush
- AI : in doubles, the CPU on the baseline wasn't playing the crossed balls ending on his partner's side most of the time
- Modding : wrongly configured Mods could make the game unable to initialize correctly
- CPU vs CPU : the Coaching strategy could fail to reload when continuing a saved match, leading to 50% Energy Spending & everything else at 0%
- Strikes : the woman's acceleration was mostly as fast as the man's acceleration ; now its speed max in ideal conditions with 100% in Power & Consistency is around 162km/h instead of 188km/h ; its global average speed has been lowered by ~10km/h
- Service : the serve could get too slow when the Service Precision was much under the Service Power
- Service : the services that should have been fast could actually end up being quite slow
- Controls : the Dead Zone was half the value shown, and thus the maximum possible Dead Zone was less than 50%
- World Tour : fixed a crash when watching a CPU Player's Tournament Titles screen at the end or the start of a year
- World Tour : the saved games could get wrongly marked as invalid when switching between Men & Women saved games
- World Tour : way too many players were becoming potential #1 in the fictional years
- Menu : it was not possible to open the Match Log (available in Settings -> World Tour & Training Club)
Notes :
- If you want to change your Acceleration Trait in the World Tour, activate the DevMode (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic19-32161.php ), then once done turn it off
- Old Recorded Matches : if for some reason you want to keep all your old recorded matches, then before launching the game with this new update, add this line to your Tennis.ini, under [Record] : (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic19-32161.php )
AutoDelOldBuild = 0
Changed files in this update