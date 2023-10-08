v0.91.65 Patch Notes - Elemental Lord, New Adventure #2

New Prestige Class: Elemental Lord

An arcane spellcaster who has a powerful elemental companion and can turn himself into an elemental.

For arcane spellcasters, the endless mysteries contained in the Outer Planes have a fatal allure, especially those of the Elemental Planes. Summon elemental spells or rituals known to adventurers, and the overwhelming combat advantage brought by a variety of powerful elemental allies, all attracted many spellcasters to indulge in.

The elemental lord takes it a step further. Years of intense research and even fieldwork have made the elemental lord more knowledgeable about all aspects of elementals than other spellcasters. He has studied the ways, means, origins, and formation of elementals, and instinctively knows an elemental’s strengths and develops an unbreakable bond with a powerful elemental companion.

Elemental companions are usually summoned through spells or rituals, and then bargained and contracted for a longer-term partnership. However, rumor has it that some radical elemental lords are deeply uncomfortable with this, and they consider it too hasty, even a sacrilege to do so. They prefer to spend huge amounts of resources, through various means, to reach the Elemental Planes, in order to an official visit and negotiate a partnership with the elemental of their choice, believing that the bond established in this way is more trustworthy.

Either way, as this bond deepens over time, the elemental lords kinship with the elemental companion deepens, blurring the line between master and servant. Eventually, the journey of discovery made both stronger, and even the elemental lord himself transformed into an elemental and became part of the elemental forces.

Base Classes: The knowledge required to learn the secrets of the Outer Planes is arcane in nature, and thus this prestige class is filled mostly with wizards and sorcerers — though anyone else who meets the requirements may choose to take the journey of an elemental lord.

Role: Although rarely seen in adventure groups, once an elemental lord decided to become part of a group, with his powerful elemental companion, uncanny traits, and impressive spellcasting ability, in the front line or back row of the battlefield can be at ease, he will soon become reliable for other members.

Alignment: Similar to most arcane spellcasters who are addicted to a certain field of study, elemental lords spend their lives in pursuit of the mysteries of the Outer Planes and the way to live in harmony with elementals. They have no time for morals and ethics, which are meaningless to them, so they tend to be neutral, neutral good, or neutral evil.

Non-adventurers: With a reliable elemental companion by his side, the elemental lord usually embarks on the journey of discovery alone, no need to group with other adventurers, unless as a last resort. Most adventurer groups certainly welcome the addition of an elemental lord (plus a powerful ally).

Prerequisites:

Caster Level: 10.

Skills: Knowledge (The planes) 8 ranks, Knowledge (Arcana) 4 ranks, Diplomacy 4 ranks.

Feats: Spell Focus: Conjuration, Augment Summoning.

Spells: Ability to cast level-2 arcane spells, Summon Elemental.

Class Features:

Level Limit: 10.

Hit Dice: d4.

Base Attack Bonus: Average.

Good Saves: Fortitude, Will.

Key Abilities: Charisma, Intelligence, Dexterity.

Class Skills: Concentration, Craft, Decipher Script, Knowledge, Profession, and Spellcraft.

Skill Points per Level: 2 + Int modifier.

Weapon Proficiency: None.

Armor Proficiency: None.

Bonus Feats: Gains an extra feat every 4 levels after 10th level (14, 18...).

Bonus Spellcasting Level: When leveling up this class, the effective spellcasting level of a spellcasting class is also increased.

Class Abilities:

Elemental Companion

At 1st level, an elemental lord picks his element of study: air, earth, fire, or water. This choice cannot be changed.

At the same time, the elemental lord gains an elemental companion of the type chosen that starts at Medium size. It grows larger every two levels thereafter (3, 5, 7...). At 9th level it becomes an elder elemental.

The elementals level is always equal to the masters arcane level. If the elemental dies, the elemental lord takes damage equal to the elementals level, and also takes 1d4 points of damage to each ability score.

Elemental Form

An elemental lord gains the ability to turn himself into an elemental three times per day.

This elemental is an elder elemental of the elemental lord’s element of study, and its level is equal to the elemental lord’s arcane level.

The effect lasts for 12 hours, or until the elemental lord changes back.

Elemental Type

Over time, an elemental lord slowly turns into an elemental, gaining an elementals traits along the way.

At 2nd level, he gains darkvision 60 ft.

At 4th level, he becomes immune to sleep effects.

At 6th level, he becomes immune to poison.

At 8th level, he becomes immune to paralysis and stunning.

At 10th level, the elemental lord’s type changes to elemental, and he gains the subtype of the appropriate element. He becomes so much like an elemental that he loses the normal human orientation toward “front” and “back.” Like an elemental, he can’t be flanked and is no longer subject to critical hits.

Resistance/Immunity to Energy

An elemental lord gains resistance against the energy type associated with his element of study (air: electricity, earth: acid, fire: fire, and water: cold).

At 1st level, this resistance is 5. It increases by 5 every two levels thereafter (3, 5, 7...). At 9th level, the elemental lord gains immunity to the energy type in question.

Damage Reduction

A creature with this special quality ignores damage from most weapons and natural attacks. Wounds heal immediately, or the weapon bounces off harmlessly (in either case, the opponent knows the attack was ineffective), unless the attack is from a certain kind of weapon.

Auto Gained Abilities:

Lv 1 Elemental Companion (Medium), Resistance to Energy 5

Lv 2 Darkvision 60 ft., Damage Reduction 1/-

Lv 3 Elemental Companion (Large), Resistance to Energy 10

Lv 4 Immunity to Sleep, Damage Reduction 2/-

Lv 5 Elemental Companion (Huge), Resistance to Energy 15

Lv 6 Immunity to Poison, Damage Reduction 3/-

Lv 7 Elemental Companion (Greater), Resistance to Energy 20

Lv 8 Immunity to Paralysis and Stunning, Damage Reduction 4/-

Lv 9 Elemental Companion (Elder), Immunity to Energy

Lv 10 Elemental Form, Elemental Type, Cannot Be Flanked or Critical Hit, Damage Reduction 5/-

Others:

Fixed: workshop submitting bug (error code: 9)

Fixed: no enough selectable spells when level up Mystic Theurge

Fixed: AC (flat-footed) excludes monk's AC Bonus

New Adventure Mode Dev Preview #2:

Villages and Farms

Villages and Farms

In addition to internal buildings and facilities, farms outside a village also belong to the village. Villagers will periodically labor in farms, and monsters may attack villages, farms, and other affiliated facilities.









Cities

Cities

Compared to villages, cities occupy more tiles and have more affiliated facilities.









Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Adventure mode, and its predecessor works: more prestige classes (Assassin), player races (Lizard Scion, Minotaur, Centaur), feats and spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).