- Improved game performance
- Now runs at High Graphics with stable 60 fps on Steam Deck
- Updated Visual Effects
- Some minor bug fixes
The Pit update for 2 October 2023
Update Notes for Oct. 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update