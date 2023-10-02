Patch v1.32.21
Fixes
- Corrected control prompts on Inscribing Bench
- Adjusted lighting to reduce overlaps and increase performance around the camp
- Reworked rune on Notched BattleAxe Blade to remove bug causing empty rune slots to appear full.
