Blightlands Blacksmith update for 2 October 2023

Patch v1.32.21

Patch v1.32.21 · Build 12334738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.32.21

Fixes

  • Corrected control prompts on Inscribing Bench
  • Adjusted lighting to reduce overlaps and increase performance around the camp
  • Reworked rune on Notched BattleAxe Blade to remove bug causing empty rune slots to appear full.

