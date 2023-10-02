Quasimorph Is Out In Early Access!

Hello, mercenaries!

We are opening the gates to Early Access for Quasimorph.

Thank you to our community for the support and to everyone who has been following and waiting for our game.

You can purchase the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2059170/Quasimorph

If you want to support our team, the Supporter Pack is available for you:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35370/Quasimorph__Supporter_Bundle

You can also purchase the game in two very cool bundles:

Stoneshard x Quasimorph - a perfect match for those who love classic roguelikes and turn-based games. Every enemy is dangerous, and every task requires strategy, calculation, and a bit of luck:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35260/Unforgiving_Roguelikes

Barotrauma x Quasimorph - something mysterious and deadly lurks in the depths of space or in the depths of the water. Can you solve the mystery and preserve your sanity?

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35301/Through_Hell_and_High_Water

And here you can learn about our roadmap future plans!

Safe travels!