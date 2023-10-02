Update 0.6.0.4

Hellow Travelers!

Display Options

I have implemented more options for the game, specifically display options, resolutions, fullscreen, windowed mode, and vSync. Adaptations for ultrawide screens, 21:9, and 32:9.

I would like you to try them out and give me your feedback. If you encounter any issues, please let me know, and I will try to resolve them as soon as possible!

Bug Fixing

70 bugs have been fixed:

Bugs regarding combat, specially some enemies behavior.

Bugs regarding cards, specially Vampire warpath.

Bugs regarding cards, specially Necromancer warpath.

Bugs regarding cards, specially Chaos warpath.

Bugs regarding cards, specially Gambler warpath.

Bugs regarding cards, specially Furtiveness warpath.

Bugs regarding train carts, specially Cabala Library.

Bugs regarding train carts, specially Void Portal.

Bugs regarding train carts, specially Recruiting Barracks.

Bugs regarding train carts, specially Infirmary.

Bugs regarding resources, specially coal.

Bugs regarding exploring, specially shrines behavior.

Bugs regarding bosses, specially 1st boss behavior.

Bugs regarding bosses, specially 3rd boss behavior.

Bugs regarding bosses, specially 4th boss behavior.

New Feature: Refresh the Void Portal Recruits

Now you can refresh the recruits in order to obtain different classes or warpath combinations for your crew. It will use tongues for it.

