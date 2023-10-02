 Skip to content

Railroads & Catacombs update for 2 October 2023

Update 0.6.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellow Travelers!

I have implemented more options for the game, specifically display options, resolutions, fullscreen, windowed mode, and vSync. Adaptations for ultrawide screens, 21:9, and 32:9.

I would like you to try them out and give me your feedback. If you encounter any issues, please let me know, and I will try to resolve them as soon as possible!

Bug Fixing

70 bugs have been fixed:

  • Bugs regarding combat, specially some enemies behavior.
  • Bugs regarding cards, specially Vampire warpath.
  • Bugs regarding cards, specially Necromancer warpath.
  • Bugs regarding cards, specially Chaos warpath.
  • Bugs regarding cards, specially Gambler warpath.
  • Bugs regarding cards, specially Furtiveness warpath.
  • Bugs regarding train carts, specially Cabala Library.
  • Bugs regarding train carts, specially Void Portal.
  • Bugs regarding train carts, specially Recruiting Barracks.
  • Bugs regarding train carts, specially Infirmary.
  • Bugs regarding resources, specially coal.
  • Bugs regarding exploring, specially shrines behavior.
  • Bugs regarding bosses, specially 1st boss behavior.
  • Bugs regarding bosses, specially 3rd boss behavior.
  • Bugs regarding bosses, specially 4th boss behavior.

New Feature: Refresh the Void Portal Recruits

Now you can refresh the recruits in order to obtain different classes or warpath combinations for your crew. It will use tongues for it.

