2023 Season 4 Patch 2 Hotfix 1 Release [2023.09.29.03]

Share · View all patches · Build 12334573 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 12:46:02 UTC by Wendy

A Hotfix Release has been completed.

You can find the Release Notes for this deployment below, or on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/49237/2023-season-4-patch-2-hotfix-1-release-notes-2023-09-29-03#latest

2023 Season 4 Patch 2 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2023.09.29.03]

This Hotfix includes critical fixes for issues introduced with the 2023 Season 4 Patch 2 Release.

SIMULATION:

Dirt Racing

Fixed an issue with excessive grip and smoke generation on dirt track surfaces that are on top of asphalt surfaces.

Replays

Fixed an issue with replays where strange shadowy areas could appear on, across, or near track edges and surfaces.

CARS:

Dallara IR18

Fixed an issue where some body kit elements were removed while having the New Damage Model applied, but were later not reattached. They were found on the garage floor, and have been reattached!

Ferrari 296 GT3

For the New Damage Model, strengthened the nose and rear panels, and slightly strengthened the wheels.

Super Formula SF23

Fixed an issue with the available Sponsors and fonts for this car in the Paint Shop.

TRACKS:

Kern County Raceway Park

(Asphalt Track) Fixed an issue where a gate along the back wall could snag cars that got too close.