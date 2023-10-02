V0.39.22 Patch Notes

优化内容：
优化游戏大小与内存使用量，防止闪退
优化多数负面事件的影响，减少不利数值
优化城市里面，部队维护费未生效的问题
优化科技树里，减少部队维护费的数值（总计减少-34%）
修复BUG：
修复读档初始化时，人口自动分配的问题
歼灭字体变地很大的问题
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
优化内容：
优化游戏大小与内存使用量，防止闪退
优化多数负面事件的影响，减少不利数值
优化城市里面，部队维护费未生效的问题
优化科技树里，减少部队维护费的数值（总计减少-34%）
修复BUG：
修复读档初始化时，人口自动分配的问题
歼灭字体变地很大的问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update