Ancient Warfare: The Han Dynasty update for 2 October 2023

V0.39.22 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

优化内容：
优化游戏大小与内存使用量，防止闪退
优化多数负面事件的影响，减少不利数值
优化城市里面，部队维护费未生效的问题
优化科技树里，减少部队维护费的数值（总计减少-34%）

修复BUG：
修复读档初始化时，人口自动分配的问题
歼灭字体变地很大的问题

