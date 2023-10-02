 Skip to content

Firefight update for 2 October 2023

7.3.2

Build 12334404

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added anti-tank gun missiles

  • added ability for missiles to home in and do top attacks

  • added different HEAT technologies

  • fix for autocannons not working properly

