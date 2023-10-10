 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Worker update for 10 October 2023

JFC-1 is now Steam Deck Verified

Share · View all patches · Build 12334372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Employees,

We heard that a bunch of you were seeking improvements to their experience on the Steam Deck hardware. This small patch makes small adjustments that will improve playability on the Steam Deck hardware.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1579281 Depot 1579281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link