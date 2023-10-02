 Skip to content

Small Kingdoms Prologue update for 2 October 2023

Parles-tu français?

2 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

We've added the French translation to Small Kingdoms Prologue

The main Small Kingdoms game will also be translated into French

If you find any problems with the translation, please let us know so we can fix it

