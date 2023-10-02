THE FIRST ARCADE MODE WHEELS 'N FORUTNES (beta) MACHINE IS HERE

Greetings Coiners,

For those who have dared to enter beyond the warning sign of the Arcade mode button, might have seen various states of what is to come for the first Arcade machine in its broken alpha- and pre alpha stages.

But in this update we present the machine in a playable state as beta and we would love to hear your feedback. The Arcade mode, for a stronger part then Classic and Zen, depends on your Lucky Charm Perk level. So be sure to visit the Perk Shop for better Lucky Charms.

With Arcade Mode we aim to make unique gameplay in every machine. In the first machine you will find a fortune wheel, jackpot and score multiplier. Some of the Arcade mode specials can be used, like Earth Quake and Dice. But it does not support a Score-doubler.

Next machine (spoiler hint [bar,bar,bar]) might use an other set of specials.

Arcade mode is to be fun with lots of crazy events, blinking lights and satisfying sounds. But still should be a challenge to get it giving out its prizes. It does help however to use the powerful specials you collected in Zen and Classic mode to give you a boost and loot the machine empty.

We hope you'll enjoy and again your feedback is appreciated.

In other news:

New coin: Pink. Pink is nice so we made it very nice.

Next, a new song was added as background music. It's called Elemental Tones. check it out in the Zen Player playlist.

And as always: Bugs splatted. Code bugs, no real ones.

Finally, Thank you Coiners, for the great feedback and enthusiastic reactions as well as very positive reviews we received. We will be focusing on new machines and updating existing machines, gameplay, collectibles and more levels.

Have a blast and see you soon.