Update 0.29 - Mascots, Plus Subscription and more

Today we are releasing the new Super Auto Pets Plus Subscription. We want to provide a more consistent option for supporting development that doesn't hinges on us having to mass produce packs, although they are coming as well. The challenge was to find benefits that really add to the experience but also wouldn't ruin the game for non-subscribers. There is a 7-day free trial so you can see if it is for you or not. We accept that subscriptions aren't for everyone. But let's talk the 5 benefits!

Keep team name When choosing your team name, you will have a fourth set of options that will be the same as the last team name.

Double snack bonus Any snacks you earn when playing the game are doubled. This includes daily game and daily win bonuses.

Exclusive cosmetic items Access to exclusive backgrounds and mascots. The cosmetic items are labelled "Plus Subscription" and found on their respective pages.

Choose hats for specific pets From all the hats you have unlocked and for every pet, you can choose specific hats for each pet to wear.

Watch last arena opponent. After each battle while playing arena, you can playback the game of your previous opponent before facing your team.

Finally, we got some new balance changes. Most of these changes were done based on feedback from our players on Discord. We have been working on a new backend that can analyse matches and help us identify weaker pets more consistently so we can send them to the gym and get buff.

Changed Ladybug.

Stats: 1/2 > 1/3.

Changed Atlantic Puffin.

Stats: 1/3 > 2/3.

Changed Frigatebird.

Old level 1 ability: Friend gained ailment: Remove ailment. Works 1 time per turn.

Old level 2 ability: Friend gained ailment: Remove ailment. Works 2 times per turn.

Old level 3 ability: Friend gained ailment: Remove ailment. Works 3 times per turn.

New level 1 ability: Friend gained ailment: Give it Rice. Works 1 time per turn.

New level 2 ability: Friend gained ailment: Give it Rice. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 3 ability: Friend gained ailment: Give it Rice. Works 3 times per turn.

Changed Guinea Pig.

Stats: 1/1 > 2/3.

Changed Hedgehog.

Stats: 3/2 > 4/2.

Changed Jellyfish.

Old level 1 ability: Anyone level-up: Gain +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Anyone level-up: Gain +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Anyone level-up: Gain +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Friend level-up: Gain +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 2 ability: Friend level-up: Gain +2 attack and +2 health.

New level 3 ability: Friend level-up: Gain +3 attack and +3 health.

Changed Pug.

Tier: 2 > 3.

Changed Salamander.

Old level 1 ability: Friend bought: If it was a Start of battle pet, gain +2 attack.

Old level 2 ability: Friend bought: If it was a Start of battle pet, gain +4 attack.

Old level 3 ability: Friend bought: If it was a Start of battle pet, gain +6 attack.

New level 1 ability: Friend bought: If it was a Start of battle pet, gain +2 attack. Works 1 time per turn.

New level 2 ability: Friend bought: If it was a Start of battle pet, gain +4 attack. Works 1 time per turn.

New level 3 ability: Friend bought: If it was a Start of battle pet, gain +6 attack. Works 1 time per turn.

Changed Toucan.

Stats: 3/2 > 3/3.

Changed Blobfish.

Tier: 3 > 4.

Stats: 2/4 > 2/6.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Give the nearest friend behind +1 attack and +1 health and +1 experience.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Give the nearest friend behind +2 attack and +2 health and +2 experience.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Give the nearest friend behind +3 attack and +3 health and +3 experience.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Give the nearest friend behind +2 attack and +2 health and +1 experience.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Give the nearest friend behind +4 attack and +4 health and +2 experience.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Give the nearest friend behind +6 attack and +6 health and +3 experience.

Changed Clownfish.

Tier: 3 > 4.

Stats: 2/3 > 3/4.

Changed Flea.

Stats: 3/1 > 4/2.

Changed Flying Fish.

Stats: 1/2 > 3/2.

Changed Mole.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Remove the three nearest friendly perks to summon one 8/8 Mole.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Remove the three nearest friendly perks to summon one 16/16 Mole.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Remove the three nearest friendly perks to summon one 24/24 Mole.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Remove the two nearest friendly perks to summon one 6/6 Mole.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Remove the two nearest friendly perks to summon one 12/12 Mole.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Remove the two nearest friendly perks to summon one 18/18 Mole.

Changed Chameleon.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Activate friendly toy ability as level 1.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Activate friendly toy ability as level 2.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Activate friendly toy ability as level 3.

New level 1 ability: End turn: Copy friendly toy ability as level 1 until end of battle.

New level 2 ability: End turn: Copy friendly toy ability as level 2 until end of battle.

New level 3 ability: End turn: Copy friendly toy ability as level 3 until end of battle.

Changed Eel.

Tier: 4 > 3.

Stats: 5/4 > 3/4.

Changed Hippo.

Stats: 4/5 > 4/7.

Old level 1 ability: Knock out: Gain +3 attack and +3 health.

Old level 2 ability: Knock out: Gain +6 attack and +6 health.

Old level 3 ability: Knock out: Gain +9 attack and +9 health.

New level 1 ability: Knock out: Gain +2 attack and +2 health. Gain double against tier 4 or higher.

New level 2 ability: Knock out: Gain +4 attack and +4 health. Gain double against tier 4 or higher.

New level 3 ability: Knock out: Gain +6 attack and +6 health. Gain double against tier 4 or higher.

Changed Poison Dart Frog.

Old level 1 ability: Friend ahead faints: Deal 3 damage to the highest health enemy.

Old level 2 ability: Friend ahead faints: Deal 6 damage to the highest health enemy.

Old level 3 ability: Friend ahead faints: Deal 9 damage to the highest health enemy.

New level 1 ability: Friend ahead faints: Deal 4 damage to the highest health enemy.

New level 2 ability: Friend ahead faints: Deal 8 damage to the highest health enemy.

New level 3 ability: Friend ahead faints: Deal 12 damage to the highest health enemy.

Changed Whale.

Stats: 3/8 > 4/10.

Changed Fire Ant.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Give attack to one random friend.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Give attack to two random friends.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Give attack to three random friends.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Give attack to the highest tier friend.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Give attack to the two highest tier friends.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Give attack to the three highest tier friends.

Changed Fox.

Stats: 5/3 > 6/4.

Old level 1 ability: End turn: Steal one random shop food.

Old level 2 ability: End turn: Steal one random shop food and double its attack and health effects.

Old level 3 ability: End turn: Steal one random shop food and triple its attack and health effects.

New level 1 ability: End turn: Steal the right-most shop food.

New level 2 ability: End turn: Steal the right-most shop food and double its attack and health effects.

New level 3 ability: End turn: Steal the right-most shop food and triple its attack and health effects.

Changed Turkey.

Old level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +2 attack and +3 health.

Old level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +4 attack and +6 health.

Old level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +6 attack and +9 health.

New level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +3 attack and +2 health.

New level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +6 attack and +4 health.

New level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +9 attack and +6 health.

Changed Lionfish.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Deal 4 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Deal 8 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Deal 12 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Deal 3 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Deal 6 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Deal 9 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

Changed Pteranodon.

Old level 1 ability: Friend faints: If it was a Faint pet, activate its ability again. Works 1 time per turn.

Old level 2 ability: Friend faints: If it was a Faint pet, activate its ability again. Works 2 times per turn.

Old level 3 ability: Friend faints: If it was a Faint pet, activate its ability again. Works 3 times per turn.

New level 1 ability: Friend faints: Re-summon it behind this as a 1/1. Works 1 time per turn.

New level 2 ability: Friend faints: Re-summon it behind this as a 1/1. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 3 ability: Friend faints: Re-summon it behind this as a 1/1. Works 3 times per turn.

Changed Tyrannosaurus.

Old level 1 ability: End turn: Give all tier 5 friends or higher +2 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: End turn: Give all tier 5 friends or higher +4 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: End turn: Give all tier 5 friends or higher +6 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: End turn: Give three tier 5 friends or higher +2 attack and +1 health.

New level 2 ability: End turn: Give three tier 5 friends or higher +4 attack and +2 health.