Fixes an issue where games that a player shouldn't be able to join were joinable if double-clicked, leading to crashes for the host of those games
Talisman: Digital Edition update for 2 October 2023
Update notes for build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Talisman: Digital Edition Windows Depot 247002
- Loading history…
Talisman: Digital Edition OSX Depot 247003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update