多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 2 October 2023

0.3.17

Share · View all patches · Build 12334012

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New multi-turret tank: Nbfz! This tank was a very successful propaganda weapon. But it was insufficiently armored and reliable for the ever-increasing demands of the army.
  • Confirmed four new vehicles for this week's update: T26E1, Furniture Truck, AS42, and M16.
  • Added Russian localization.
  • Now AI and AI turrets will also use secondary weapons.
  • Reduced the traction of some wheeled vehicles, making them more inclined to drift rather than tip over when making high-speed turns.
  • Fixed an issue with the display of ammunition for secondary weapons.

Balance adjustments:

  • Strengthened armor of T-34, KV-1, KV-2, Tiger E.
  • Weakened armor of Tiger II to 21/9/9.
  • Weakened front armor of Panther G to 15.

Changed files in this update

