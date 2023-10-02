- New multi-turret tank: Nbfz! This tank was a very successful propaganda weapon. But it was insufficiently armored and reliable for the ever-increasing demands of the army.
- Confirmed four new vehicles for this week's update: T26E1, Furniture Truck, AS42, and M16.
- Added Russian localization.
- Now AI and AI turrets will also use secondary weapons.
- Reduced the traction of some wheeled vehicles, making them more inclined to drift rather than tip over when making high-speed turns.
- Fixed an issue with the display of ammunition for secondary weapons.
Balance adjustments:
- Strengthened armor of T-34, KV-1, KV-2, Tiger E.
- Weakened armor of Tiger II to 21/9/9.
- Weakened front armor of Panther G to 15.
Changed files in this update