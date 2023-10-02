 Skip to content

LIZARDS MUST DIE update for 2 October 2023

Bugfix 3. Game version 1.1.3

Game version 1.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor bugs fixed:

  • Building collisions in 3rd level are fixed
  • Arrows lifetime reduced, added arrow to building collision at 3rd level
  • Healing animation after Jump fixed
  • Lightning bug on level 1 and level 5 potentially fixed (testing now)

