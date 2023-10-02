 Skip to content

No More Room in Hell update for 2 October 2023

Update 1.13.4 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Additions

  • Added backward compatibility to demo files, fixes previously recorded demos not playing
  • Added support for proportional fonts in closed captions (i.e. caption text isn't small anymore on resolutions higher than 1080p)

Changes

  • Optimized zombie ability checks when near players, this improves performance on maps with a lot of attacking zombies

  • Tweaked server networking settings to reduce latency on crowded maps

  • Updated the localization files:

Fixes

  • Fixed melee swings counting characters as obstructions, causing inconsistent hits and not registering all traces from the arc
  • Fixed melee swings not dealing damage to entities you're directly facing (such as breakable boards)
  • Fixed missing blood on view models (#1444)
  • Fixed points not being awarded when killing turned zombies in survival
  • Fixed potential server crashes caused by stale entity references in memory
  • Fixed rare lag compensation crash
  • Fixed server performance issues with zombies and overlord spawners
  • Fixed shadow option reverting to "Medium"
  • Fixed supply boxes closing immediately even when user is within reach
  • Fixed supply boxes not checking use distance when attached to movement parents
  • Fixed workshop add-ons not being properly removed from the add-on manager list after unsubscribing

Changes for mappers and modders

  • Added auto-complete to console command "script_execute"
  • Added "Unlisted" visibility option to Workshop Publisher (#1351)
  • Fixed "ambient_fmod" sounds not following movement parents or source entities
  • Fixed crash on nav generation when bone followers are present
  • Fixed death notices not accounting for modded zombies who change classnames
  • Fixed "nav_generate" not returning to same map after generation
  • Following entities no longer require edicts: env_soundscape, func_zombie_spawn
  • MapHack: Fixed $remove_all not working with server-only entities (#1447)
  • MapHack: Fixed hang on pre-entity $edit_all
  • VScript: Added CBaseEntity functions GetGroundEntity() and SetGroundEntity()
  • VScript: Added CFuncZombieSpawn bindings
  • VScript: Added CFunc_SafeZone bindings
  • VScript: Added CNMRiH_BarricadePoint bindings
  • VScript: Added CNMRiH_HealthStationLocation bindings
  • VScript: Added COverlord_Zombie_Helper bindings
  • VScript: Added nav mesh attribute constants
  • VScript: Added NavMesh functions NavAreaBuildPath() and GetNavAreasFromBuildPath()
  • VScript: Added team constants (TEAM_ANY, TEAM_UNASSIGNED, etc.)
  • VScript: Fixed a crash when using NavMesh methods
  • VScript: Fixed an issue with "logic_script" calling functions it doesn't own
  • VScript: Fixed "filter_script" hijacking one another's PassesDamageFilter hook (#1434)
  • VScript: Fixed potential crash when using debug overlay on dedicated server
  • VScript: Fixed server-only entities incorrectly using the root scope for scripts

Changes for server admins

  • Added cvar "sv_item_give", toggles medical item sharing
  • Fixed "-tickrate" command line parameter not working on Linux dedicated servers

Maps

nmo_broadway2 / nmo_brooklyn / nmo_cleopas
  • Tweaked clips
nmo_fema
  • Fixed wrong tree prop angle
  • Tweaked clips and cubemaps
nmo_shelter
  • Raised the ground in the sewer section to remove "crouch jump" requirement over infected water
nmo_suzhou
  • Fixed floating barbered wire near tire fort
  • Tweaked clips
nmo_zephyr
  • Minor tweaks
nms_arpley
  • Fixed cubemaps
nms_camilla
  • Fixed a bug where instructor hint was following a player who activated the button
nms_laundry
  • Alleys around zone B are now playable areas
  • Reworked zombie spawn area near gas station to prevent zombies getting stuck in a door frame

