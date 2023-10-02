Update 1.13.4 Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Additions

Added backward compatibility to demo files, fixes previously recorded demos not playing

Added support for proportional fonts in closed captions (i.e. caption text isn't small anymore on resolutions higher than 1080p)

Changes

Optimized zombie ability checks when near players, this improves performance on maps with a lot of attacking zombies

Tweaked server networking settings to reduce latency on crowded maps

Updated the localization files: With thanks to community translators: Blueberryy, Klowby, MakinDay, marcielcps, Plazehorta Want to localize NMRiH to your own language? Visit our localization repository on GitHub.



Fixes

Fixed melee swings counting characters as obstructions, causing inconsistent hits and not registering all traces from the arc

Fixed melee swings not dealing damage to entities you're directly facing (such as breakable boards)

Fixed missing blood on view models (#1444)

Fixed points not being awarded when killing turned zombies in survival

Fixed potential server crashes caused by stale entity references in memory

Fixed rare lag compensation crash

Fixed server performance issues with zombies and overlord spawners

Fixed shadow option reverting to "Medium"

Fixed supply boxes closing immediately even when user is within reach

Fixed supply boxes not checking use distance when attached to movement parents

Fixed workshop add-ons not being properly removed from the add-on manager list after unsubscribing

Changes for mappers and modders

Added auto-complete to console command "script_execute"

Added "Unlisted" visibility option to Workshop Publisher (#1351)

Fixed "ambient_fmod" sounds not following movement parents or source entities

Fixed crash on nav generation when bone followers are present

Fixed death notices not accounting for modded zombies who change classnames

Fixed "nav_generate" not returning to same map after generation

Following entities no longer require edicts: env_soundscape, func_zombie_spawn

MapHack: Fixed $remove_all not working with server-only entities (#1447)

MapHack: Fixed hang on pre-entity $edit_all

VScript: Added CBaseEntity functions GetGroundEntity() and SetGroundEntity()

VScript: Added CFuncZombieSpawn bindings

VScript: Added CFunc_SafeZone bindings

VScript: Added CNMRiH_BarricadePoint bindings

VScript: Added CNMRiH_HealthStationLocation bindings

VScript: Added COverlord_Zombie_Helper bindings

VScript: Added nav mesh attribute constants

VScript: Added NavMesh functions NavAreaBuildPath() and GetNavAreasFromBuildPath()

VScript: Added team constants (TEAM_ANY, TEAM_UNASSIGNED, etc.)

VScript: Fixed a crash when using NavMesh methods

VScript: Fixed an issue with "logic_script" calling functions it doesn't own

VScript: Fixed "filter_script" hijacking one another's PassesDamageFilter hook (#1434)

VScript: Fixed potential crash when using debug overlay on dedicated server

VScript: Fixed server-only entities incorrectly using the root scope for scripts

Changes for server admins

Added cvar "sv_item_give", toggles medical item sharing

Fixed "-tickrate" command line parameter not working on Linux dedicated servers

Maps

nmo_broadway2 / nmo_brooklyn / nmo_cleopas

Tweaked clips

nmo_fema

Fixed wrong tree prop angle

Tweaked clips and cubemaps

nmo_shelter

Raised the ground in the sewer section to remove "crouch jump" requirement over infected water

nmo_suzhou

Fixed floating barbered wire near tire fort

Tweaked clips

nmo_zephyr

Minor tweaks

nms_arpley

Fixed cubemaps

nms_camilla

Fixed a bug where instructor hint was following a player who activated the button

nms_laundry