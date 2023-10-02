Patch v35.17

//misc changes
- The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated.
- Improved general performance, notably if there's a lot of enemies.
- Deprived Wretch class - Chesty Friendos meta: This now also boosts the chance of being offered Big Chestibooty Bro minions by +100%
- Beast Whisperer class: A new meta has been added called Animal Instincts which gives 1 second of Haste when you are hurt.
- Beast Whisperer class: A new meta has been added called Chuppy Friendos which boosts the chance of being offered Chupacabros and their max cap.
- Voodoo Shaman class - Shroomai Friendos meta: The extra chance of being offered Shroom Bros has been boosted by +50%. It now also boosts the Shroom Bro max cap by +3 (instead of them healing you).
- Boneworm Brainiac class: A new meta has been added called Divergent Invigoration which boosts your Max Health for each different legion minion.
- Boneworm Brainiac class: A new meta has been added called Divergent Invocation which boosts your Max Occult Health for each different legion minion.
- Boneworm Brainiac class - Divergent Deamonic meta: This now reduces the Damage you suffer (instead of boosting your Max Health).
- A new relic has been added called Creamy Trifle which boosts Max Health bonuses and the Berry Bro minion cap.
- All relics that boost minion caps now say the current minion number/max in its description.
- When starting a Mausoleum Awakens some of the classes now have a help text to explain their weird mechanic until you beat that game mode (Psycho Possessed, Boneworm Brainiac, Imp Contraptineer).
- Boneworld Challenges: The following are now seeded so are consistent between runs: Courtier Clown's trick offer, Bonebrobigly Destineous boneraise, Big Potoussy Bro spawn position.
- Boneworld Challenges - Fortnightly Challenge: Slightly reduced the Health of stage bosses (eg High Wizard).
- Meldum Afflicted class - Meldusmania Marrow meta: This meta's counter will no longer show on the HUD (as a bit irrelevant and confusing).
- Ravenous Ravine map: The size of the terrain collision mask used by enemies has been slightly reduced (enemies could struggle to reach you if you stood very close to terrain, notably in the bottom right).
- Travellers Lure spell: This now has a 33% chance of getting a straight random event irrespective of the spell casting power level (otherwise tends to picks the same event if you have a high power level).
- Suckage Extravaganza spell: Minions now can't cast this spell during a Boneworld Challenge (has a habit of ruining the run).
- Chesty Mimic enemy: Pauper and Royal Treasure Chests can now become Mimics (which also affects their stats).
- Zombie enemy: These now count as Human (instead of Beast).
- Bloodum Barrel contraption: Its collision mask at the bottom has been reduced (was a bit too big and easy to get stuck on).
//bug fixes
- Psycho Possessed Unsealing achievement: It's name was incorrect.
- Meldum Afflicted class - Meldisoom Secretions meta: The counter could sometimes be obscured by some unlock tips (it's now moved to the right-hand side of the screen).
- Imp Contraptineer class: The Scrap counter could sometimes be obscured by some unlock tips (it's now moved to the right-hand side of the screen).
- Imp Contraptineer class: The default Contraptor Spirit spell icon wasn't showing if there were some unlock tips showing onscreen.
- If you held the Spell button before and after collecting a pickup then you would need to let go of the button to cast another spell.
- Pickups could sometimes stick to just below you instead of being collected (eg Spell Scrolls).
- Boneworld Challenges: Some decorative effects weren't being randomised correctly (eg smoke particles would spawn in the same spot).
- Berry Bro minion: The berry head would show as fully red when very close to exploding (instead of grey).
- Ratty Orbica enemy: When using the Meanie Outline option it wouldn't show an outline if its close to the bottom of the screen.
Changed files in this update