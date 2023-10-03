The Skills & Skins Update - 15.0

If you glanced at our roadmap once or twice, you probably deduced that progression was going to be the next thing we’d tackle. Well, here it is, arguably our biggest update yet. We’re excited to introduce you all to the Skills & Skins Update for Breachers! This update finally opens up the armory for players to buy skins for their weapons, lets players earn XP to level up and earn credits, introduces achievements to unlock, brings gun animations that enhance the weapons, complete with a new wave of balancing changes, further fixes and optimizations. Check out the full changelog in the “dev-log” channel of our Discord.

The Armory & Skins

A door to the armory has been in the main menu scene since the very beginning, only that door had always been closed. Until now, because you can now enter this new area to purchase skins with your hard-earned (or bought) credits. The interface you’ll get to see here makes it easy to browse, purchase and equip skins to your weapons. We’re looking forward to seeing which skins you all choose to play Breachers in style.

Note for SteamVR 2.0 Beta users: There’s an issue with in-app purchases on SteamVR 2.0 Beta where Steam’s pop-up to complete the purchase won’t actually show up. We’re investigating the issue, although this is likely an issue on Steam’s end. In the meantime, if you’d like to make in-app purchases when using SteamVR, we advise you to go back to the stable version instead of the beta version.

Progression: Earning XP & levelling up

Through playing matches, players can now earn XP and level up. At the end of every match, you’ll be greeted with an overview of the XP you gathered while playing, while also indicating how far away you are from progressing to the next level. Upon reaching certain levels, you’ll also be rewarded with credits you can then spend in The Armory to buy skins for your weapons. Who will be the first player to hit level 100?

Achievements & Gun Animations

Are you ready to 100% complete Breachers? A total of 24 achievements have now been added to the game for players to unlock. Get ready to plant 100 EMPs, kill an enemy with breaching foam, and much more to unlock all the achievements Breachers now has to offer.

Gun animations have now been added to our weapons to make them feel even more satisfying and increase the level of immersion in the game.

Balancing Changes

As (almost) always, we have a few balancing changes for you. We try to evaluate balancing in the game on a regular basis, and we will continue gradually adjusting, analyzing and tweaking balancing to better the game. For this update, we have the following in store:

Marui

Base damage increased by 7.5%

Horizontal spread reduced by 50%

Vezin

Post-falloff damage reduced by 8.7%

Other

Changes to crouching to prevent crouch spamming

Removed the limitation on the amount of primary weapons kept after buy phase following community feedback

We hope you enjoy this new update. As always, let us know what you think in our Discord, and be on the lookout for more updates and info on Breachers soon! We can’t wait to share what we still have in store.