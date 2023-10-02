October 2nd Update (1)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Attempted to fix the issue where a small number of players couldn't enter the game. Reduced the size of the game package. Fixed the issue with the Rune Enhancement skill "Balanced Phantom Light" incorrectly increasing the damage of Thor's Hammer. Accelerated the monster parameter changes before difficulty level 38 (does not affect values beyond this difficulty). Fixed some incorrect text descriptions.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.