October 2nd Update (1)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Attempted to fix the issue where a small number of players couldn't enter the game.
- Reduced the size of the game package.
- Fixed the issue with the Rune Enhancement skill "Balanced Phantom Light" incorrectly increasing the damage of Thor's Hammer.
- Accelerated the monster parameter changes before difficulty level 38 (does not affect values beyond this difficulty).
- Fixed some incorrect text descriptions.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update