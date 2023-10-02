v1.0.4 Update Notes

Since we are a small team, and Nuwa just released today. You may met some bugs. If you find anything unnormal, please tell us, we will fixed them as soon as we can. Thank you for playing our game!
Major changes：
- Fix bug that the game may be stopped while loading or exiting at sometime.
- Fix bug that missions' images lost after loading.
- Fix bug that gene slots may become white.
- Polish the loading speed.
- Fix some oxygen related descriptions.
- Add Aerobic and Anaerobic buff shown.
- Fix bug that energy run out may appear at some incorrect time.
- Fix bug that some mission may trigger multiple times.
Minor changes：
- Fix some UI layout, make text in some language in the correct place.
- Change the total score displaying.
- Fix bug that Kun cannot move while you are controling robot.
- Make less hint message for mutation. Now only mutations with gene which can be scanned will be shown.
- Change some UI images for save/load panel
- Change some environment names
Changed files in this update